Recharge and replenish along the highways between Taranaki and Waikato

A new self-drive journey is promoting the sights and attractions along the state highways between Port Waikato and New Plymouth.

When Eileen Leung leaves Auckland to visit New Plymouth it’s usually by plane, but this week she tried the drive and was blown away.

“All the trees, all the ferns,” she says. “It’s lovely. Usually we fly but this time we drove so we could see different things on the way.”

One of those things was Three Sisters at Tongaporutu, and though the tides didn’t quite work out to see them up close, she reckons the scenic drive made up for any disappointment.

In making the drive the Leung family were doing just what Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga and Waikato and Hamilton Tourism want thousands more people to do.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Eileen Leung, sitting, said she decided to drive from Auckland to New Plymouth to show her visiting aunt something extra special, such as Three Sisters at Tongaporutu.

The two development agencies have recently unveiled The Waikato to Taranaki Way campaign to encourage people to discover new experiences on and off the state highways running through the two regions.

“Slow down and replenish your mind, body, and soul on a journey that takes you over hills and rivers, to iconic caves and along spectacular coastlines,” the publicity material says.

The “self-drive journey”, which goes from Port Waikato in the north to New Plymouth in the south, lists many of the attractions on State Highways 1 and 3 including Uruti’s Bratwurst Bros, the Three Sisters at Tongapōrutu and the Fat Pigeon at Piopio.

It also includes colourful detours along the lesser known highways such as 31 and 23 to the likes of Kawhia’s Hotwater Beach, the surf spots of Raglan or the isolated majesty of Mt Damper Falls.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mōkau Museum collection and community coordinator Kath Jennings says there’s plenty to see and do in the tiny white baiting town.

Mōkau, a tiny white baiting town on the border between Taranaki and Waikato on SH3 is listed as attraction number 15.

“View the Mōkau River mouth from the rest area lookout, visit the museum and historic mine, enjoy a whitebait fritter picnic or take a walk along the sands of the west coast,” promotional material says.

Kath Jennings, the collection and community coordinator at Mōkau Museum, says the town always has plenty going on, if only people would stop long enough to find out.

“There’s 600 people that stop here for the toilets each day,” she says.

Jennings wished they stay longer and the town is not without its unique attractions.

The award-winning museum, which features artefacts from around the district and local artwork to buy, has, among other things, the only Mt Messenger Bypass Simulator.

Be warned, you can either concentrate on keeping your digital car on the road, or look at the bypass. Don’t try to do both.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Reporter Matt Rilkoff found the Mt Messenger Bypass simulator a challenging drive.

Right next door to the museum is the famous Mōkau Butchery, run by Bryan Lester.

“People love the little butchery,” Jennings says.

Lester also loves the butchery, having built a name for himself as one of the best in the meat business since buying the shop in 2019.

He regularly ships his meat around the country and on Monday had former locals stopping in on their way back to their new home in Levin.

“I’ve just sent a box off to Waiheke Island,” he says.

But he’s more than raw meat and sausages.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The drive between Hamilton and New Plymouth on SH3 features stunning views of Taranaki Maunga.

He’s president of the Mōkau chapter of the BBQ Pit Boys and a couple months back he opened a food caravan selling burgers, chips, toasties and, of course, white bait fritters. It’s quickly become a massive hit with the locals.

“You should come here on a Thursday. It’s people everywhere. It’s going off.”

In a press release, Venture Taranaki’s general manager destination Brylee Flutey said the regions were both full of intriguing places and the self-drive journey would help travellers discover hidden gems and realise the drive between these destinations “was an experience like no other”.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said the regions had great synergies and the itinerary offered a fantastic alternative journey through the central North Island.

“This is the first time we have worked together on a project of this type, and we’re excited to see visitors exploring our special part of New Zealand,” she said.