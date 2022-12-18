This is the best free thing to do in New Zealand this summer

Tens of thousands are expected in New Plymouth this summer as the city's central park comes alive with a spectacular light show.

More than 150,000 people are expected to visit New Zealand’s best light festival as it gets under way in Taranaki.

The TSB Festival of Lights started in spectacular (although soggy) fashion at Pukekura Park in central New Plymouth on Saturday night.

It’s the first year back for the festival after it was interrupted by Covid-19 restrictions in 2021.

Almost 50 performances are scheduled over the next five weeks, alongside lots of activities for the kids.

The main attraction, however, is a magical light trail scattered around the green heart of New Plymouth: the 52-hectare Pukekura Park, which has been named a Garden of National Significance.

Along the trail is 13 significant light sculptures, which are all connected by a light trail.

Some of the highlights include "UV Spaghetti XL" which has nine kilometres of glowing rope you can walk through – it’s like a giant spider web. Another piece from Sydney features a series of giant glowing bubbles, which you can walk under.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the headline light sculptures this year is ‘Evanescent’.

There is also a field of ‘fireflies’ created from hundreds of lights and one called ‘Hyper Surface’ – which is a series of mirrors suspended in the air creating a ‘mind-bending’ feeling for those below.

It's a safari of sight and sound - with many of the lights set to music. Kids will also love a few surprises to find, like an island full of neon-lit flamingos.

Festival organisers have done an excellent job keeping people on their toes, with a few unusual noises rumbling through the park in the darker parts.

We heard what sounded like grunting coming from one corner – thinking it could be a pig – only to discover a sleeping ogre tucked up in the bush. Another hit for kids is a light sculpture of musical chairs, which they can play on.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lights are on from 8.30pm to 11pm each night.

There are also a number of family-friendly events at the park during the day, including tree climbing (with the help of safety experts), magic shows and glow-in-the-dark parties.

For the adults, some of the almost 50 musical performances include Los Angeles-based DJ Fleetmac Wood, who ‘reframes’ the music of Fleetwood Mac.

There will also be a New Year’s Eve concert, with six acts to play, until just past midnight.

The council-backed festival runs from December 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023 and lights are on 8.30pm to 11pm each night rain or shine.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Allow at least an hour for exploring the light sculptures.

For a full rundown of the lights and events see: festivaloflights.nz

