Travel bites: Here's where to find the best burgers in New Zealand

Gamma Ray's in New Plymouth serves up some of the tastiest burgers we've ever tried.

One of my first big overseas trips was to New York. Not to see the Statue of Liberty, skyscrapers or even Central Park.

No, I wanted to taste the best burgers in the world. So, we dutifully mapped a battle plan with a list of highly-rated burger joints around the city, then ate our way through the different boroughs like a military operation. It was worth every cent.

I returned home satisfied I’d eaten the best burger in the world, at a place called 5 Napkin Burger.

That was until a recent trip to Taranaki. Tucked away in central New Plymouth is one of the country's best foodie secrets, known as Liardet Street Projects.

You’ll enter the courtyard to find a series of food trucks, with everything from Spanish treats, poké bowls, Californian-inspired pizza, extraordinary South Indian, and a popular Vietnamese option. You can eat your way around the world in just a few steps.

If you’re a burger lover, you’ll need to pay a visit to Gamma Ray’s.

This food truck is overflowing with sci-fi puns, evident the moment you arrive with a sign promising the “best burgers in the galaxy”. It isn’t an exaggeration.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Gamma Ray’s chicken burger (top) is one of the more popular.

This is no McDonald’s. It's the kind of place that cooks your meat medium rare – no generic patty stuff. The shop is owned by one of the city’s top chefs, and the result shows.

Jonny Marinovich has worked at some of the most popular restaurants in town - alongside stints in Melbourne and London - but can now be found making magic in his food truck.

Although Gamma Ray’s chicken burger, called ‘Robot Chicken’, is the most popular, I couldn’t get over the ‘Take MOO to Your Leader’. It has 160 grams of Taranaki beef, cheese, pickles and Gamma Ray sauce - all inside a delicious locally-made brioche bun. It’s essentially a cheeseburger with exceptional taste. It’s the best burger I’ve ever eaten.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The loaded fries are exceptional.

Make sure to also get a side of their loaded fries which has almost more topping than fries. The ‘Teleporker’, topped with a hearty amount of pulled pork, sour cream and cheese, is out of this world.

Fact file:

Find Gamma Ray’s at Liardet Street Projects, 38 Liardet Street, New Plymouth.

