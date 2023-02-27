Meet New Zealand's doughnut queen

You'll need to get in early to sample these specialty doughnuts in Taranaki.

When most of us are warm in bed, at 2.45am in suburban New Plymouth, a light switches on. Magic is about to happen.

Five hours later, queues of locals and tourists are lined up, ready to feast on some of New Zealand's best doughnuts.

Welcome to Knead Artisan Donuts. The shop is in a relatively quiet part of New Plymouth just outside the central city - but it's not hard to find, as there's usually a queue outside.

The bakery is run by one of those people you can't help but love. Erin Benton has an infectious laugh, and a smile to match. The young baker embraces the best of manaakitanga (caring for others and guests) in her small 30sqm shop. Everybody, including tourists, are made to feel at home.

New Plymouth is blessed with lots of delicious things to try, such as Liardet Street, which is home to an alley of food trucks. Among them is Gamma Ray's and arguably New Zealand’s best burger.

But if you have a sweet tooth, you need to head to Knead, which has a wholesome story behind it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Owner Erin Benton considers herself a “casual” in the shop, and is usually doing admin and social media. However, she still helps out on the “floor” when things get busy.

Benton started her love affair with baking in her teenage years, working in a bakery in the wee hours before school.

In her twenties, she started a business with partner Aaron selling baking at local markets. Benton initially thought her bread and butter, so to speak, would be sourdough. But her fans had other plans.

"It just ended up being that doughnuts were the thing that people were coming for, and we were getting known for, so we got rid of everything else."

With legions of fans at markets around Taranaki, Benton "took the leap" and decided to open her own store. It was November 2020, mid-Covid, and the move ended up being one of the scariest things she's ever done.

But the anxiety didn't last long. The store opened on its first morning at 7am. An hour and a half later, the door was closed, because they’d run out of stock.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Knead sells around 1200 doughnuts a day.

"We set up this shop to have me and one other person make about 250 doughnuts a day", Benton explains with her trademark smile.

"We now have six permanent staff, two casuals, and we run about 1200 doughnuts a day."

The shop is only open three days a week – from Thursday to Saturday – despite pleas to extend.

"At the start, when I didn't know what I was doing – and you've got people hounding you to be open five days a week – I was definitely second-guessing myself, but I'm glad we stuck to our guns.

"I have young children, and that's the kaupapa (plan) from the start; that this was set up so I could always go and pick my kids up from school and still be active in my family life - and for the team as well."

The flavours change every fortnight, although the most popular is jam and cream, usually followed by anything with custard.

I ask what the secret to a good doughnut is, but am interrupted by a punter trying to enter the store before it’s open for a first pick of the flavours. That happens a lot.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A brandy snap caramel flavour was selling quickly on the day we visited.

Once Benton has dealt with the over-eager customer, the answer comes in just one word. "Fresh."

"That's the pro and the con; we've got to start really early on the days that we're open. Freshness is what a lot of people miss in products these days.”

So, next time you're on holiday in Taranaki, try to beat the crowds and land yourself a treat at Knead. But just make sure you don't arrive too late, or you could end up missing out to those eager locals.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Queues outside Knead are to be expected.

Essentials

Getting there: Taranaki is a 4.5-hour drive from Wellington. Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz

Knead Artisan Donuts is found at 331A Carrington Street, Vogeltown.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying there: Nice Hotel offers luxurious but affordable suites in the central city. See: nicehotel.co.nz

The author was hosted by Venture Taranaki. See: taranaki.co.nz