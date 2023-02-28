Pukekura Park Fernery: This short walk is one of NZ's best-kept secrets

Entering the hand-dug tunnel at Pukekura Park Fernery feels like you're being transported to another world.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, almost made this short walk world-famous. Almost.

But, instead, it remains one of New Zealand's best-kept secrets.

It's 2015, and back then of course, Camilla is known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Charles and Camilla are on a tour of New Zealand, but not everything's going to plan.

Thick fog in New Plymouth prevents the pair's plane from landing, delaying their flight. When the royal duo finally land, in the early afternoon, Camilla's visit to a place known as 'Pukekura Park Fernery’ is cut.

It's a brutal blow for the fernery’s staff, who had been preparing the place for a tour – quite literally – fit for royalty. One of the staff members even had a chip in his tooth fixed for the big day.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The fernery is connected by a series of hand-dug tunnels.

So Camilla, and her press pack, will never discover the delights of this little-known gem. A ‘fernery’ conjures up images of a hothouse filled with ferns - what's the big deal? Well, it's nothing like that - this is an enchanting walk through a verdant web of ferns linked by hand-dug tunnels. I think it's one of New Zealand's best short walks. And it’s free.

Pukekura Park is New Plymouth's spectacular 52-hectare green heart, which has a series of paths that wind around the park’s many ponds and lakes.

One corner of the park is a jewel in the crown for nature lovers, and this is where you'll find the fernery. You enter via a hand-dug tunnel to discover three glass-topped caverns filled with thousands of ferns - totalling around 145 different specimens.

Brook Sabin/Stuff It’s free to enter the fernery.

The foliage is so lush it's like you've been transported to another world. The origins of the place date right back to 1918, when the idea was first discussed. After years of fundraising, construction began in 1926 after the hill was dug out by hand.

By 1928, the place had more than 2000 ferns planted and was ready to open to the public. Since then, countless tourists have stumbled across this little green oasis hidden in the city.

It takes only a few minutes to walk around, but it's the kind of place that's such a sensory overload; it's easy to forget all your stresses at the tunnel door. That's just what a Queen needs, so Camilla, now that you have a new job, why don't you come back and give this little treasure a bit of worldwide attention? It deserves it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Kids will love the Alice in Wonderland-type feel of the place.

Essentials

Getting there: New Plymouth is a 4.5-hour drive from Wellington. Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz

Pukekura Park Fernery is open from 8am to 4pm daily and is free. Free guided tours are available seven days a week. The Fernery is found near the Rogan and Fillis street entrances to Pukekura Park, and is signposted near the Tea House on the lake.

Staying there: Nice Hotel offers luxurious but affordable suites in the central city. See: nicehotel.co.nz

