The new adults-only relaxation retreat hidden in Taranaki

A new relaxation escape has opened near New Plymouth, and Brook Sabin was the first to give it a try.

I’m in a large bath with Mt Taranaki in the distance. The birds are still awake, but the sun has gone to sleep. I can hear the trickle of a river and other reminders I’m in the country. Crickets, insects and even the odd baa from a sheep.

Candles are burning, and I’m reading a book. I think I’ve found that elusive state so many of us seek on holiday. It’s so easy to say the word “relax”, but it’s pretty difficult to do. However, here, it feels effortless. There is no TV. No city noise. It’s the perfect place to unwind. Which is, no doubt, why it’s called The Unwind.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff On a clear day you’ll have views of Mt Taranaki.

The new adults-only cabin is just 20 minutes from New Plymouth, but feels a world away. It sits on the edge of a lifestyle property near Egmont National Park. That means terrific views of Mt Taranaki if she decides to show herself. One moment, it can be covered in a moody cloud. The next, its snow-covered peak pierces the sky.

The cabin is the brainchild of Justine Shera, who is a popular lifestyle influencer renowned for talking candidly about her weight loss journey. Instrumental in creating the cabin was husband Bill, and their child Aiden. Justine knows how to create spaces perfect for social media, and it’s reflected in the meticulous design of the cabin.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The outdoor bath can fit two.

The main living area has a small but powerful log burner, which makes the place very cosy on a cool Taranaki night. The kitchen is perfectly appointed, with a fridge, microwave, ceramic stovetop and Nespresso machine. A large super-comfy bed is in the next room, with the peak of Mt Taranaki visible out a window. Separating the two rooms is a luxurious double-head shower in a fully tiled bathroom.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The cabin is great in any weather.

Outside, behind a gate, you’ll find a series of stairs leading down to the Mangawarawara Stream. There you’ll find a little deck, just above the water, with chairs where you can relax on a hot summer’s day. In winter, you can also grab a blanket.

Their home is a short distance away, but the cabin is positioned in a way so it faces the view – ensuring your own privacy. You may also notice a wee papillon, Jasper, pop down for a visit. He’s the family’s dog – curious and adorable. You’ll also have furry neighbours in a nearby paddock called Pepper, Summer, Sky, Māwhero and Nikau – the resident pet sheep.

If you’re in need of relaxation, Taranaki’s newest escape lives up to its name – there is no better place to unwind.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff You can unwind by the stream.

The Unwind starts from $380 per night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/unwind

Getting there: Air New Zealand has multiple flights a day from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz. The Unwind is a five-hour drive from Auckland or four and a half hours from Wellington.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer’s trip was supported by Canopy Camping.