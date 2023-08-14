Huka Lodge: NZ's world-class hotel where everyone gets the royal treatment

Huka Lodge, Taupō: a remarkable destination not only just for the rich and famous.

The only downside of staying at Huka Lodge is that, at some point, you’re going to have to leave.

Other than that, everything is perfect. From the friendly staff always hovering yet somehow not intruding, and the fully stocked bar in your suite, to the priceless art and stunning scenery, the whole place is luxury personified.

While Huka typically hosts the rich and famous, this winter a series of one-night specials is offering the rest of us an opportunity to experience the world-class destination.

This is a chance to relax; marvel and be pampered at a world-class destination. And, ultimately, to ask “do I really have to leave?”

supplied/Stuff The lodge overlooks the Waikato River.

The place

Set on 17 acres of parkland bordering the mighty Waikato River, the sprawling property is just a short walk from Huka Falls.

Up the tree-lined driveway you’ll find the lodge itself, a grand estate comprising a restaurant, lounge and library; surrounded by outdoor terraces overlooking the water and rolling grounds. An underground wine cellar is a popular private dining spot, though myriad private nooks are on offer.

It’s warm, lush and utterly welcoming, even if you know your car’s a disgrace and bank balance a worry.

The space

On arrival, you’re greeted by staff and offered a glass of bubbles while your car’s parked and luggage taken to your room.

While that happens, you’re given a tour of the estate; taking in the Goldies and Lindauer hanging on the walls; shown the ivory tusks and taxidermied game animals upstairs, as well as the various dining spaces – the one by the door is where Queen Elizabeth liked to have breakfast.

Outside, there’s a pétanque, croquet and tennis court; heated swimming pool and two spas – all linked by a paved walkway through the trees. It’s along this pathway where your suite awaits, and it’s just as special as everything else.

supplied/Stuff The dining room is just one of many dining spots available.

The room

While Huka also offers two exclusive multi-bedroom owners’ residences, we’re staying in one of its 20 Junior Lodge Suites; a secluded 49m haven heaving with opulence.

No detail has been spared here: the doors open to spectacular views of the clear river, the premium linen is luxurious and the fully stocked bar included in your tariff. Even though it’s freezing outside the room’s temperature is just right, the bed is divine, and a large dressing room allows plenty of space for luggage.

Excellence continues in the bathroom where an enormous bath is the star feature. Plan to spend awhile in it, soaking up the view from the picture window and mulling your life choices.

supplied/Stuff Plan to spend awhile soaking in the deep tub.

Food and drink

Included in your stay is a degustation menu beginning with drinks and canapés in the lodge’s lounge. Cosying up next to the roaring fire you can chat to other guests or keep to yourselves before, at your leisure, staff see you to your dining spot.

The vegetarian courses we’d requested were astonishing – each one paired with a new wine and presented as little works of art. Don’t let the small servings fool you; combined, they form a hearty meal.

After dinner, it’s back to the lounge for, well, whatever you want. Whether that’s a coffee or another drink, Huka’s spectacular service keeps coming. I asked for a “little bit of cheese” and received a board heaving with four different types, crackers and fruit paste. Less greedy guests enjoyed chocolates and other sweet treats with their drinks.

Breakfast is similarly remarkable with a full à la carte menu on offer, as well as self-served cereal, fruit and baked goods. We turned down the proffered Champagne in favour of a couple of excellent coffees.

supplied/Stuff Splendid and secluded, the suites are luxury personified.

Worth stepping out for

Just a ten-minute drive from central Taupō, Huka offers easy access to shopping, fishing and all manner of other activities. But when you can ride one the lodge’s many mountain bikes, wander the grounds, soak in a spa or that incredible bath, why would on earth would you leave?

The highlight

Despite spending the five-hour drive back to Wellington trying to decide on one stand-out aspect of our stay, we couldn’t. Ultimately, we settled on a not-so short list that comprised everything.

The lowlight

While leaving is the undoubted downside, be warned that after Huka, any normal "five-star hotel" will pale into comparison.

supplied/Stuff Taupo's Huka Lodge is offering a winter special of one-night stays.

The verdict

A stay at Huka Lodge offers a faultless and remarkable experience you’ll never forget. Sure, you might not have a royal title or millionaire’s bank balance but just for a while you’ll know what life would be like if you did.

The essentials

For a limited time, Huka Lodge is offering one-night stays from $2100. This includes accomodation for two, breakfast, pre-dinner drinks, canapés, and a gourmet multi-course dinner.

Return Taupō Airport transfers, selected in-suite bar and use of lodge facilities round the package off. Some conditions apply. See: hukalodge.com

The writer was a guest of Huka Lodge.