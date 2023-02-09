New 'distinctly Taupō' airport terminal ready for take-off

One local element in the $10m terminal is interior timber cladding sourced from around Broadlands.

A brand new $10 million terminal at Taupō Airport welcomed its first passengers earlier this week.

Taupō Airport’s new terminal has been completed, blessed, and has passed its first test before it will be officially opened on March 9.

The $9.72 million terminal received its first incoming flight on Tuesday and features local materials, including rimu sourced from Pureroa Forest.

The Taupō District Council allocated $3.85 million toward the project, the rest was covered by a $5 million grant from the Crown’s Provincial Development Unit, and $870,000 from the Ministry of Transport.

Mayor David Trewavas said the new terminal was a credit to all involved and was “distinctly Taupō”.

“This is going to be an asset to our entire district,” he said. “It looks absolutely fantastic.”

“Thanks to all the locals involved in this who have gone the extra mile in really challenging times – they can be very proud of what they have achieved - and thanks also to the community for their patience while the construction was under way.”

Supplied Instrumental in the new terminal’s construction were, from left, Paul Raven of Shelter Architects, airport operations manager Kim Gard, the Taupō Airport Authority’s Chris Johnston, Trevor Watts of Watts Construction, mayor David Trewavas, and airport acting general manager Wayne Wootton.

The new terminal was designed by local company Shelter Architects and built by Taupō’s Watts Construction, and is three times the size of the old terminal.

The upgrade was done by a team of “passionate locals”, said Pernille Fletcher, and they worked with local artist Delani Brown on elements of the interior.

Supplied Lil Something café staff at the new Taupō Airport terminal.

“These include huge rimu logs that Delani and his team salvaged from Pureroa Forest, the mauri stone that came from Tauhara Quarry, and the interior abodo timber cladding which was sourced from around Broadlands – so there are physical elements from throughout our district.

“The images on the walls were captured by Taupō’s Jeremy Bright and give visitors and locals alike a very upfront reminder of where they are,” she said.

The airport’s carpark has also been upgraded, with contractors Camex Civil putting in new surfacing and lighting.

Supplied Parking charges will be introduced at the new terminal in the near future.

Taupō Airport acting general manager Wayne Wootton said, in keeping with other regional airports, parking fees would be applied in the near future.

He said parking fees were part of the business model presented to the Government to secure funding for the project.

“There is no charge if you stay for up to 30 minutes - to accommodate pick-ups and drop-offs.

“Up to 60 minutes will be $2 and then $2 per hour up to a maximum of $14 for the day.”