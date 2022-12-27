Love seafood? Why you need to go to Coromandel
Coromandel is famous for its must-eat seafood, especially its oysters and mussels.
We hit up a few famous seafood spots across town as well as a beach that's been voted the best in New Zealand.
Please note: If you are unable to view video above it may be due to an ad blocker.
READ MORE:
* The summer holiday spots that have Kiwi travellers hooked
* A weekend in the Coromandel - Recharge the soul
Food & Places
Coromandel Oyster Company freshoysters.co.nz/
Coromandel Smoking Co. corosmoke.co.nz/
New Chums Beach thecoromandel.com/explore...
Coromandel Mussel Kitchen musselkitchen.co.nz/