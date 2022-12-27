Love seafood? Why you need to go to Coromandel

13:02, Dec 27 2022
 

Coromandel is famous for its must-eat seafood, especially its oysters and mussels.

We hit up a few famous seafood spots across town as well as a beach that's been voted the best in New Zealand.

Food & Places

Coromandel Oyster Company freshoysters.co.nz/

Coromandel Smoking Co. corosmoke.co.nz/

New Chums Beach thecoromandel.com/explore...

Coromandel Mussel Kitchen musselkitchen.co.nz/

A spread from Coromandel Oyster Company.
Locavore Eats
