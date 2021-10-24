Whangamatā Bar: A surfing jewel in the Coromandel Peninsula

This luxury rainforest retreat has a treehouse bath and star spa — best of all it's surprisingly affordable.

Logan Murray is regarded internationally as one of surfing’s top line-up photographers. For more than 50 years he has worked the beaches, capturing images for the world’s most prestigious surf publications. His new book Line-Up features photographs from his home patch on the east coast of the North Island, as well as the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

The Coromandel Peninsula has been a playground for generations of Kiwi city dwellers, and a surf destination for both local and foreign surfers since the late 1950s, back when fibre-glassed surfboards first arrived with visiting Californian surfers.

The real wave action happens in the autumn and winter months when more intense weather systems dominate the country. The bigger swells are typically very brief, mostly just one-night stands, that are quickly beaten down by the brisk offshore wind.

This means chart watching and timing are important. If the surf gods are favouring, a cyclone will drop from around Fiji and park up north-east of the Coromandel, in which case you should be in for a week of world-class waves.

Logan Murray Solid waves, produced by a slow-moving subtropical weather system off the Coromandel coast, hitting onto a consistent sand bank.

Logan Murray Drizzle at dawn – the first morning of a new cyclone swell unleashing its raw power.

If the first days of a good cyclone swell are too big for the main surf breaks to handle, it’s well worth checking beaches in the north of the Coromandel that seldom get any swell at all due to the hundreds of small islands that block them.

These spots won’t be mentioned in surf guides, but the locals are tuned to them. The white sand bottom of the Coromandel breaks moves around continuously with tidal and wave action, so surfable sand banks come and go.

Logan Murray Just two lucky locals in the water to enjoy the pristine conditions.

The jewel in the Coromandel surf crown is the Whangamatā Bar, known locally as the Bar. A permanent sand bar at the mouth of a tidal estuary creates a world-class long left; many claim it to be the best in the Southern Hemisphere.

For a small town, a lot of surfers live here, but without the fabled Bar, they wouldn’t. Summer is a bit of a nightmare. Lots of backpackers, Kiwis on vacation, and a collection of short boards, longboards, stand-up paddle boards and wave skis: it’s a volatile mix. Skirmishes are common.

Logan Murray The giant-sized headland dwarfs the waves, making these 8-foot barrels look like 2-foot peelers.

On a good swell, it’s still a great wave, still the longest ride by far on the Coromandel, if only you could get to surf it without the crowds. Actually, one of the best aspects of the Bar is that it draws surfers away from the rest of the Coromandel, leaving A-frame peaks at the most beautiful beaches you could ever hope to see, to heave and throw out in empty perfection.

It is these empty beaches in winter that deliver the real Coromandel surfing experience. I never get harassed for taking photos because, on a good swell, there are so many other folk shooting pictures, nobody takes any notice. I really enjoy the freedom this gives me.

This is an extract from Line-Up: New Zealand Surf Photography by Logan Murray. Text and photos reproduced with permission. Available now via Potton & Burton, $59.99rrp. See: pottonandburton.co.nz