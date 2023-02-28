Do the loop pitch to tourists as main road over Coromandel out of action for a year

The main road to Coromandel Peninsula may be closed, but taking the scenic route has its advantages.

With the main road over Coromandel likely to be closed for up to a year, taking the scenic route is being touted for its tourism benefits, as business operators are “desperate for visitors”.

“Travel is about the journey, not just the final destination" says Megan Nunn, marketing manager for Destination Hauraki Coromandel.

With the main arterial route needing a radical rebuild after a massive slip of more than 100m wide between Kōpū and Hikuai, the regional tourism organisation has launched a campaignhighlighting the benefits of travelling the loop road around Coromandel, State Highway 25.

"We are all desperate for visitors to return ... now that the Coromandel loop is open ... we aim to showcase the diverse range of places to stop off and enjoy along the way,” said Nunn.

Stuff The hot pools at Hot Water beach is one of the region’s bucket list destinations luring international and domestic visitors.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle mayoral relief funds to target wrecked communities

* Coromandel 'open for business', but fears if region will fully recover

* The washout summer: Auckland's Coromandel playground faces tough decisions



The support is welcomed by businesses which rely on the tourism dollar.

Aaron McFarlane of Anglers Lodge and Shelly Beach TOP 10, said there is “a gaping hole” to make up for lost income due to successive adverse weather events.

“Access was a key issue, so we appreciate all the hard work the roading crews and locals have done to reconnect all our special little settlements back up" he said.

"After two years of Covid, we were ready for our best summer yet, but January saw the loss of bookings due to the storms and February we have seen more cancellations than bookings. So we have a big gaping hole to make up.”

Other operators have been thinking “outside the box” to be able to keep going despite post-cyclone closures.

NZ Mountain Safety Council More commonly known as The Pinnacles, the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail in the Coromandel is a hike that can be completed as a day hike or overnight tramp.

Leanne Jeffcoat, owner of Hike and Bike Coromandel, said the pandemic taught businesses like hers how to adapt.

With a coastal walkway along which she usually takes tourists still closed while DOC assesses damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, Jeffcoat negotiated an alternate route along private land.

“Covid taught us how to pivot – so with the help of a local farming family we have put together a new coastal walk hiking over private farmland, and it's still proving popular with international visitors who just want to walk for a day and see stunning views.”

Destination Hauraki Coromandel/Stuff Hadley Dryden, general manager of Destination Hauraki Coromandel.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden said that State Highway 25 still gives visitors access to the region’s “bucket-list destinations.”

The economic impact of poor weather over the peak holiday season for Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki Districts has been significant.

“It’s a desirable way to see the region whether in the best of times or worst.”

Total visitor spend for the month of January was down 30% on January 2022, more than any other region in New Zealand, compared to a 24% increase across the country, according to figures released by the tourism body.

Visitor numbers to Hauraki Coromandel fell by 25% in January 2023. The average number of domestic visitors in the region each day was 26,751 compared to 35,731 in January 2022. This represents a drop of 296,034 domestic visitor days in the region across the month, compared with January 2022.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel anticipated further poor results once February data was released.

”However spend for Hauraki Coromandel was still the 10th highest of the 38 areas measured at $50.56m, demonstrating the importance of tourism to the region’s economy,” said Dryden.

The region was primarily a domestic holiday destination but international visitors who were returning post the pandemic period normally make a large contribution to the region’s economy, he said.

There were only 1974 international visitor days to Hauraki Coromandel in January 2022 with 93,222 visitor days in January this year.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied It could be up to a year before State Highway 25A is reopened following a massive slip.

While State Highway 25 is open, there are warnings in place from Waka Kotahi from Thames to Tairua, where the road is reduced to one lane due to ongoing repairs after multiple slips and flooding.

Traffic management is also in place from Whiritoa to Waihī, due to an under slip south of Whiritoa.

The agency said it understood how critical State Highway 25A was to residents, businesses and visitors, and its current focus is to build temporary tracks within two weeks to make geotechnical assessments.

Longer term, three options are being considered including building a bridge to replace the lost section of road, building a bypass to the slip site, or building a retaining wall to rebuild the road from the ground up.

A dedicated website has been set up to follow the rebuild.