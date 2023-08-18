Cathedral Cove tracks closure: 6 of the best Coromandel alternatives

The beaches are beautiful, but what we found inland was spectacular.

If news that the tracks to Coromandel icon Cathedral Cove will be closed this summer has put a damper on your holiday plans, fear not.

There are other – arguably even better – ways to experience it, and the peninsula’s many other coastal treasures are unlikely to leave anyone feeling short-changed.

Here are just a few of our favourites, from a marine reserve full of off-the-radar islands to a hidden lagoon and cracker of a coastal walk. Remember to always check track and highway conditions and the local forecast before venturing out, and be warned that roads may close after periods of heavy rain.

Te Whanganui-A-Hei Marine Reserve

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said visitors will be able to return to Cathedral Cove via this 9sq km marine reserve within the next few weeks. Which is to say you’ll be able to see the cove by water transport, but not the walking tracks. Don’t walk through the much-photographed arch though or you risk getting hit by falling debris, and stand well back from the cliffs, which have been described as “particularly hazardous” due to ongoing landslides and rockfall.

Kayaking – either on your own or as part of a guided tour – is perhaps the best way to take in the limestone cliffs and arches that characterise this part of the coastline, along with hidden bays, islands and sea caves. Be sure to stop off near Gemstone Bay to follow the series of buoys that mark the snorkelling trail.

Scuba divers, meanwhile, can look forward to close encounters with crayfish, black angel fish, underwater arches, sponge gardens and delicate corals. If kayaking and diving sound too much like hard yakka, sign up for a scenic boat tour from Whitianga or Hahei.

The Coromandel/Stuff The Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary looks like an ordinary island from Whangamata Beach, but its interior contains a natural wonder.

Whenuakura Wildlife Sanctuary (Donut Island)

If your mind’s anything like Homer Simpson’s, you might imagine this speck of an island off Whangamatā Beach is renowned for drool-worthy fried dough with a hole in the middle.

In reality, its nickname comes from the collapsed volcanic blow hole that created a clear turquoise lagoon at its centre. Surrounded by thick native bush, it feels like it belongs in a Kiwi fairytale. Hire a kayak or standup paddleboard for the short paddle there and back again.

Homunga Bay

Cathedral Cove isn’t the only Coromandel beach where you can take a natural outdoor shower – although the waterfall at this one requires a two-and-a-half-hour trek from Waihī Beach.

Starting at the northern end of the beach, follow the popular coastal track to Orokawa Bay, a sublime stretch of white sand with plenty of gnarled New Zealand Christmas trees to park your butt under if you need a breather. Resist the temptation to take a dip though – the steep grade of the sea floor and potential for rips make the beach unsafe for swimming.

From here, it’s another 90 minutes or so to Homunga Bay along a track that continues to impress with its coastal views. Accessible only by foot or water, it’s the stuff Kiwi summer dreams are made of and even in the height of the hot weather, you could very well have it all to yourself.

Christel Yardley/Stuff You’ll find a sandspit home to endangered seabirds at the southern end of Opoutere Beach.

Opoutere Beach

A slice of the Pacific Islands in Aotearoa, this 5km surf beach marks the winding entrance to the Wharekawa Harbour, protected by a sandspit that turns the water photogenic shades of milky blue.

A wooden boardwalk crosses the spit, a breeding ground for several species of native seabirds, and, at low tide, you can follow the estuary back to the car park to complete a stellar short loop walk.

Head north along the beach to check out the rock pools, or follow trails through the state forest to the historic Phoenix Goldmine.

Once the daytrippers depart, the grassy reserve backing the beach is a serene spot to watch the sunset and you can spend the night if you have a self-contained vehicle.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ōtama Beach boasts the same white sand as Cathedral Cove – and also has some interesting photo opps if you get creative.

Ōtama Beach

One of the Coromandel’s best-kept secrets, this secluded beach is a good choice for those who like to keep their summer holidays simple. Think days spent swimming, fishing, diving, sailing and boogie boarding down the dunes that line the long stretch of white sand.

On a largely undeveloped part of the peninsula along a windy gravel road that continues to equally good-looking but far flasher Opito, it feels miles from anywhere. But you can still get a good feed at Luke’s Kitchen and Cafe in Kūaotunu on the way in.

The surf shack-style spot, which also serves as a gallery for local art and sometime live music venue, dishes up particularly good wood-fired pizza, seafood and filling salads along with baked goods likely to rival those your nana makes.

Next door, Kua Kawhe turns out top-notch coffee and smoothie bowls, and ice cream fiends can freeze their brains on the 10-scoop ‘Kūaotunu Killer’ from the Kūaotunu Store.

If you’re visiting in September or October, prepare for delays along Blackjack Road while repairs are carried out. But we promise the wait will be worth it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Kūaotunu Store’s 10-baller ice cream is bound to satisfy even the severest of sugar cravings.

The Church

It’s no cathedral – or Cathedral Cove for that matter – but this seasonal bistro housed in a reconstructed church will have you counting your blessings anyway.

Set amid Bali-like tropical gardens, The Church Bistro in Hahei dishes up European-inspired fare with fresh local ingredients that lend it a Kiwi twist. Think grilled calamari with saffron-infused risotto and crispy kale, and eye fillet steak with an almond and thyme crust, taro and truffle puree and mushroom ragout.

You can stay a while too – in one of 12 cottages with high ceilings, wooden floors and restored timber furnishings that lend it an easy, breezy retro charm.

It’s just a short stroll to the white sands of Hahei Beach, which is arguably just as lovely as Cathedral Cove. You won’t find any white cliffs or dramatic archway, but the sand is soft, the water superb for swimming, and you get a great view of the offshore islands. They get even better if you walk up to Te Pare pā from the southern end – and at just 20 to 30 minutes return you won’t sweat as many buckets as you would on the Cathedral Cove Walk.