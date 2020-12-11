Six years in the making, Hobbiton opens Second Breakfast Tour

The Second Breakfast at the Hobbiton Movie Set

As the sun rose over the rolling green hills illuminating the 44 hobbit holes that sit within Middle-earth, a group of hungry hobbits, I mean humans, prepared themselves for their second meal of the day.

While it may be common knowledge that the hairy-footed halflings enjoy up to seven meals a day, sometimes humans like to push the boundaries, or the waistbands, too.

In the lead up to Christmas and the summer holidays, the Hobbiton Movie Set has introduced their latest tour experience to its ever-growing list.

The Second Breakfast Tour is the newest addition and a selected group from across the Waikato were the first to dig in.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Hobbiton Movie Set temporarily closes, majority of staff lose jobs

* Hobbiton Movie Set wins trilogy of awards - for gardening

* World famous in New Zealand: Hobbiton Movie Set



The vision came to Hobbiton Movie Set chief executive, and co-founder, Russell Alexander in 2014 as he thought of new ways to continually evolve and improve the third largest tourist destination in New Zealand.

Alexander wanted to create a new space that gave guests the chance to dine, just like the Hobbits do, under the morning light.

Chloe Blommerde/STUFF Hobbit fans get a tour around Hobbiton before they indulge in their second breakfast for the day.

It's then he thought of ‘The Millhouse’ – a converted Mill situated at the other end of the double arch stone bridge from The Green Dragon Inn.

But first, it needed some work before it could open to the public.

Up until now, The Millhouse was just a facade, with the exterior of the building themed to fit the surroundings with nothing inside.

To help create the new space, the iconic lake it sits beside had to be drained so the land could be levelled out. The lake was drained over six months and while at times “the empty lake looked like the mudflaps of Manakau”, it was worth it, according to Alexander.

Art Director for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and Project Manager for Hobbiton Movie Set, Brian Massey, said it was a great challenge to transform the façade from the film set into a fully themed functional space for the tourism business.

Chloe Blommerde/stuff The Millhouse is now converted into a space fit for hungry humans.

“We utilised weathered hardwood for the ceiling beams, stairs and accents for an aged look, and the walls have a dusty white patina, as would be fitting for a building that has been a flour mill for centuries.”

Six years later The Millhouse opened and the first tour was welcomed.

The new venue – ideal for smaller groups or private bookings – is fitted out with handcrafted chairs, a harvest calendar, and a handmade grindstone. Not to mention the breakfast spread fit for a hobbit.

The three-hour experience begins the same as all other adventures at the Set – with a tour of the 12-acre filming location on the Alexander family farm in rural Hinuera near Matamata.

SUPPLIED From left, Hobbit actor Mark Hardlow and Hobbiton Movie Set CEO Russell Alexander. (File photo)

The tour guide leads the fans past Bag End, Sam’s house, past fruit and veggie-filled gardens and shares the story of how a piece of rural New Zealand was transformed into one of the largest movie sets ever constructed for a major film.

Alexander said it was going to open earlier this year, but “we were really waiting for summer as it’s an ideal summer product,” Alexander said.

“They tours are already starting to book out.

“This was always something we were going to do, this new product isn’t a move after covid.”

Chloe Blommerde/stuff On the left of the frame is the new Millhouse, on the right is The Green Dragon Inn.

The tours open on December 20 and available for selected weekend departures.

Hobbiton Movie Set Sales Manager Henry Horne said it costs $139 per adult and tours are held every Sunday.

“From there we will increase to a weekend service when the bookings pick up.”