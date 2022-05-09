Hamilton Gardens' newest attraction a faithful, colourful tribute to ancient Egypt

Artist Jeremy Shirley adds the final touches to the Ancient Egyptian Garden ahead of its official opening.

It’s a glimpse into Egypt’s distant past – in all of its technicolour glory.

In what’s believed to be a world first, Hamilton Gardens has recreated an ancient Egyptian garden following four years of painstaking research and construction.

The newest addition to Hamilton Gardens’ productive gardens collection will be formally opened by Egyptian ambassador Dina Farouk El Sehy​ and mayor Paula Southgate​ on Monday ahead of its public unveiling on Tuesday morning.

The $1.7 million attraction depicts a temple garden from Egypt’s Middle Kingdom period.

“The idea is that, from the outside, it looks like a ruin,” said Dr Peter Sergel,​ the man who envisaged and designed the garden.

“But as you come through the entrance passage, it’s like a time machine, and you’re transported almost 4000 years back into the past to the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton's Ancient Egyptian Garden opens to the public on Tuesday.

As part of his research, Sergel travelled to Egypt in 2018 and also drew on the expertise of Egyptologists at Oxford University and in New Zealand.

A great deal is known about the ancient temple gardens, from its architecture and colouring, through to the plants found inside.

“We know what colours were used due to research on sealed tombs and chemical analysis, and they really were this bright,” Sergel said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Ancient Egyptian Garden is accessed via the newly created Palm Court. A hunting scene featuring Ramesses III is depicted on one of the temple garden's walls. Six Queen palms have been planted in the court.

“It seems dazzling but it’s authentic.”

Artist Jeremy Shirley​ has spent the past year carefully painting the garden’s various built features. The temple’s ceiling alone features 2300 hand-painted stars.

The huge task has become a labour of love, Shirley said.

“I’m sad it’s all coming to an end. It’s been a privilege.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The entrance to the Ancient Egyptian Garden serves as a "time machine" transporting visitors almost 4000 years back in time, says Hamilton Gardens visionary Peter Sergel.

Visitors to the garden enter from the newly created Palm Court which is accessed from the Kitchen Garden.

The exterior walls are adorned with artwork depicting Ramesses II in a “smiting scene” and Ramesses III hunting with a bow and arrow.

“On the outside, the pharaoh was making a statement to the public. But inside, it’s about what the pharaoh wants the gods to know about him,” Sergel said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Scholars from Egypt and Oxford University were consulted for the recreation of the temple garden.

“If you analyse this garden, it’s all about the afterlife. It’s a place for spirits and gods.”

The typical elements of an Egyptian temple garden include a rectangular “step pool” bordered by gardens. The temple garden has high walls around the sides and a grand central entrance. Symmetry is important when it comes to the garden's layout and plantings.

“Our garden is probably a pretty modest garden compared to the ones they had,” Sergel said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A stylised papyrus plant is depicted on the tops of columns.

“Some of them were huge. Twenty women could row the pharaoh around in the pool. We know about Egyptians as builders of pyramids and temples and as fantastic artists. But they were also brilliant horticulturalists. Egypt was considered the bread basket of the Roman Empire.”

The temple garden features familiar food crops, such as parsley, onions, and radishes, all of which were used in rituals and offerings. The plantings are measured out in cubits – a measurement from the tip of your longest finger to your elbow.

Grape vines will eventually climb up and across the temple garden’s pergolas, offering shade in the warmer months. Plantings behind the pergolas include fig, olive and almond trees and date palms.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton Gardens’ latest themed garden will be formally opened on Monday by Egyptian ambassador Dina Farouk El Sehy and Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate.

The Ancient Egyptian Garden is the 18th of 30 themed gardens to be completed.

“Hamilton Gardens tells the story of humankind and this garden reflects one of the first big steps in civilisation, a belief system bringing communities together,” Sergel said.

“Each of the 30 steps in civilisation resulted in a completely different form of garden. Gardens are shaped by belief systems, technology, politics and lifestyles.”

Southgate said it could take another decade to complete the remaining 12 gardens, but steady progress is being made.

Tom Lee/Stuff Dr Peter Sergel travelled to Egypt as part of his research into recreating an ancient temple garden from Egypt's Middle Kingdom period.

The Hamilton Gardens has benefited from generous funders and the passion and vision of Sergel.

The attraction is now becoming so big it’s difficult to experience all of its offerings in one day, Southgate said.

“That's good because we want people to come here and stay and visit our restaurants. We’ve always said we want to be a destination in itself, not a pass through destination.”

Sponsors of the Ancient Egyptian Garden include Friends of Hamilton Gardens, Jill Christiansen, the Gardenia Club, the John and Glenice Gallagher Foundation, Margaret Woolford, and the Fraser Family.