Waikato Great Rides get $420K boost as cycle trails prep for international tourists

Hauraki Rail Trail attracted almost $300,000 in funding across two projects (file photo).

A cash boost for Waikato cycle trails will help with everything from shelters to sinkhole repair.

The almost $420,000 from Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trails Fund, was announced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on Wednesday.

Nationally, it’s a $934,000 investment into maintenance on the Great Rides of the New Zealand Cycle Trails, and Waikato’s slice will go to trails in Taupō, South Waikato and Hauraki.

Trails around New Zealand brought an estimated $950m to communities in the year to June 30, 2021, a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) statement said, and almost 2.19m trips were taken on them.

Hauraki was the Waikato’s funding winner, with almost $300,000 granted across two Hauraki Rail Trail Charitable Trust projects.

One covers water fountains, bike racks and seating, along with safety improvements, signage, trail resurfacing, landscaping, revegetation and weed control, a ministry statement said.

The second will provide for 16 shelters along the trail.

Waikato River Trails Trust received just under $107,000 for two projects mostly in the South Waikato area.

The trail around the Lake Whakamaru section will be rerouted, and there will be resurfacing and 12 information signs added.

Weather damage is the focus of a second project: clearing storm-damaged trees at Lake Waipapa and investigating how best to repair a sinkhole on the Lake Karāpiro section.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The funding from Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trails, is to help with baseline maintenance of cycle trails (file photo).

And in Taupō, the Great Lake Trail will get distance markers, information boards and landscaping and revegetation through a $13,350 grant to Bike Taupō Advocacy Group Inc.

Cycle trails are a valuable part of New Zealand’s tourism offering, though they’re also popular with local users, investment management and performance manager David Talbot said.

“This funding will directly contribute to the tourism recovery in the regions, supporting local jobs and businesses.”

As international tourists return, it would help keep trails in top condition, he said.

“Funding will also be used for trail managers salaries and other operational costs, ensuring there is a dedicated trail manager to look after each trail.”

All funding applications required matching co-funding, MBIE said.

Money from Ngā Haerenga’s Maintaining Great Rides funding is a baseline to maintain and improve the trails.