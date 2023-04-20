Boutique revamp for Cambridge's 111-year-old Masonic Hotel

Gerry Westenberg purchased Masonic Hotel in Cambridge 10 years ago and started the redevelopment project in September last year.

Gerry Westenberg had two options – tear down one of Cambridge’s oldest buildings, as recommended, or fork out to preserve the heritage site.

He went with the latter.

“We are going to be boutique, boutique, boutique... so we cannot have rough bits,” says Westenberg, current owner of the Masonic Hotel.

The hotel was first built in 1911 and he bought the building 10 years ago.

His aim is for it to become the best regional hotel in New Zealand.

The renovation came with a massive bill, but Westenberg was swayed by the beauty and potential of the building.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The renovation of Masonic Hotel has been an expensive affair for Gerry Westenberg.

“I saw it and bought it. It was on the market for quite a while and the reason why a lot of people shied away was because you had to spend quite a lot on seismic strengthening.

“The earthquake strengthening report recommended tearing down the building.”

The building received $300,000 in funding from the Government's Heritage EQUIP, while the seismic strengthening alone cost Westenberg $1.2m.

The old lady stands tall on Duke Street, Cambridge, with its front still giving a grand impression.

However, the construction work that began in September last year is in full swing inside as walls, wallpapers, beams, etcetera, are being stripped.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Gerry Westenberg will preserve the stairway and stained-glass windows.

The old nightclub, gaming venue, bottle store and bar will be replaced by restaurants, a big commercial kitchen, and cafe.

Amid the demolition, a grandiose wooden stairway leading to the first floor stands out. The stained-glass windows will be preserved while the chandeliers have to go.

Red render will take over the previous green paint, but the overall shade of the building will remain white.

“We don't want to be like a museum, but don't want it to be super contemporary either.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Masonic Hotel was built in 1911 in Cambridge, making it one of the oldest buildings in the Waikato town.

“I am trying to get the interior designers to play on the heritage but not be stuffy. We want people to think of this as an elegant place to come have coffee, have a drink, or stay.”

Westenberg said while the hotel was going to be of five-star standard, they couldn’t call it that because there was no doorman.

“So we will just say it is a beautiful boutique hotel and the level we are trying to achieve is really high, but without a doorman.”

The prices would be determined by a hotel management company and Westenbergsaid they plan to hit conference scenes, the business market and parents of people “who do the riding, rowing, cycling, and that sort of thing”.

“Those people will be able to afford a nice and comfortable place in town.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff While pulling the place apart, Westenberg found a second chimney stuck in between wardrobes on the second floor of Masonic Hotel.

Westenberg had to work around the size of the existing building, given its heritage status, but added a top floor and basement so he could “go crazy”.

“We couldn’t have it all in just one floor because they are quite big rooms – three times the size of previous rooms.”

The excavated basement would house a bar, staffroom, chiller, with space left over for yet-to-be-determined use.

For the project, Westenberg had personally hired each construction worker, and said this way they felt a part of the restoration.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The redeveloped hotel will have multiple rooms, with an extension on the back of the building.

It was his first hotel development, having worked on other developments in the past.

“I am aiming this to be the best regional hotel in NZ.”

“If you look at a hotel business, you are looking at four areas – Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. Regions are a bit hit-and-miss.

“This is a nice location, only a couple of hours from Auckland because of the new expressway. This town has got a different feel to it, there are no malls, many coffee shops.”

The new hotel was likely to open in November.