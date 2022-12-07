Stay a night in a real Hobbit hole as Airbnb comes to Middle Earth

Guests will get an exclusive opportunity to spend the night at the Hobbiton film set, while getting an up-close-and-personal experience of Middle Earth.

Spending a night in a Hobbit’s bed is now a reality for Middle Earth fans.

Set between sprawling plush hills of Waikato farmland, on a 2500-acre Matamata property, the Hobbiton movie set has attracted millions from around the world.

While they’ve gazed at the picturesque Hobbit hole strewn landscape as content as Samwise Gangee after a second breakfast, the attraction has relied on facades set into the hillside to create the illusion of a thriving community.

But now, guests will be able to open the door to the interior of a real hobbit hole and – providing their bare feet are as clean as a respectable Hobbit - stay the night inside.

To mark the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An unexpected Journey and 20 years of touring, Hobbiton has offered the public the rare chance to book a night at the Hobbiton set through Airbnb for just $10.

Host and Hobbiton Film Set CEO Russell Alexander will be hosting three individual two-night stays for up to four guests at ‘The Millhouse.’

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” he said.

SUPPLIED The rolling hills and paddocks of the Waikato are an integral part of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings Films. Here we see Sir Ian McKellen in a scene from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

It comes as organisers have seen a new surge in visitor interest since the release of new Amazon TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Hobbiton has partnered with Airbnb to host guests on three separate occasions during March 2023.

Previously the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogy director and co-owner of the film set, Sir Peter Jackson has expressed his desire to see visitors be able to bask in the interior of a Hobbit home.

“I am thrilled that we will finally be able to share with fans the experience of visiting a Hobbit’s home. Guests will see that, true to Professor Tolkien’s word, a hobbit-hole means comfort,” Jackson said.

It follows news that ‘Bagshot row’ was being transformed into a series of themed rooms

The row features three Hobbit-hole dwellings nestled into the hillside, two of which will be excavated and fitted with fully themed interiors.

However, as the organisers from Hobbiton say, one cannot “simply walk into Middle-Earth.”

In other words, like any Airbnb staycation, guests would need to follow some rules.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogy director and co-owner of the film set, Sir Peter Jackson was elated that visitors would be able to bask in the interior of a Hobbit home.

This included, making sure bare feet were clean, not hosting any unexpected parties, not wandering in the night and no pets on set.

But organisers were hyped about Hobbiton’s listing on Airbnb and were looking forward to welcoming the lucky visitors.

“I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world,” Alexander said.

Bookings for the Hobbiton film set will be available from 10am December 14.