This couple abandoned their beach town home for a summer holiday in Hamilton

Hamilton City Holiday Park guest Helen Wilkins says she and her husband have been doing “not a lot” in relaxing Hamilton.

An Orewa couple abandoned their beach town home for a quiet stay in landlocked Hamilton over the summer holidays.

“We don’t need anywhere near the beach,” Helen Wilkins said on Friday as the country’s coastal hotspots overflowed with holidaymakers.

She was due to head home Saturday after a lazy four-day stay based at the urban Hamilton City Holiday Park off Ruakura Rd.

For many, Hamilton may not be the destination of choice between Christmas and the New Year.

But two of the 1.68ha holiday park’s key attractions were it was within about two hours’ drive of home and it was dog friendly, Wilkins said.

So what had she and husband Craig been doing while in town?

“Not a lot ... just drifting in a different surrounding.”

They did, however, go for a walk around Hamilton lake on Thursday.

Wilkins said she’d stumbled across the holiday park online and sung its praises.

“It’s a good old-fashioned, functional kiwi campground. It’s pristinely clean.”

Mark Porter, who’s been co-managing the holiday park for two years with partner Sarah Ragab, said the facility was fairly unique in New Zealand given its central city location.

They aim to keep it peaceful and laid back.

“We’ve tried to keep it quiet. The facilities are aimed at your average kiwi family.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Hamilton City Holiday Park co-manager Mark Porter says they aim to keep the facility peaceful and laid back.

“It’s definitely not a party destination,” he said.

The privately owned park has 20 cabins that can take 2-6 people and around 50 sites for tents and caravans.

There had been some growth in demand in the last six months, with the domestic market really helping out.

It had been about 80% full in the past few weeks and Porter is hoping demand will pick up further over the summer.

There was a real mix of guests. “Here we get all sorts,” he said.

That included people visiting family, international tourists getting somewhere a few hours out of Auckland to start a road trip, people coming to see the likes of the Hamilton Gardens and those staying for hospital-related reasons.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The entrance to the Hamilton City Holiday Park.

But guests were mostly here for a specific reason or on their way to somewhere else.

Porter said that, unlike in some other spots he’s worked, they don’t get a lot of people asking what there is to do in Hamilton.

“They’ve already got a pre-determined thing to do in mind.”

The average stay was a couple of nights.

The city isn’t seen as a sort of holiday Mecca in itself. “Not so much compared to other places but we’d like to change that.”

Many bookings were done on short notice, indicating they were more spontaneous than planned. But Porter was hoping for more advance bookings as foreign tourism picked up.

Stephen Ward/Stuff Hamilton City Holiday Park resident Maya Tukiwaho, with son Jahmeroquai at right.

A longer-term park guest is working mum Maya Tukiwaho (Ngāi Tūhoe) who’s been living there since late last year in an immaculately kept caravan with son Jahmeroquai.

She said the park had lots of advantages.

“I brag about this lifestyle to friends and family.”

Tukiwaho decided to buy a caravan after her Hamilton landlord indicated he was looking to sell where she lived. She wanted security. A number of others were also in caravans longer-term at the park.

“It’s been fantastic ... we do have a little community here,” Tukiwaho said.

“It’s really comfortable. It’s easy going. The lifestyle itself is amazing. It’s adjustable.”

Porter confirmed the park was open to longer-term stays “within reason”.