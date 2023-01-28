Spotlight on: This pint-sized wooden cottage is made for lovebirds

Live: Auckland's Laneway Festival cancelled amid floods in 'heartbreaking decision', organisers announce... read more

05:00, Jan 28 2023
Lovebird Cottage is tucked away on an orchard near Raglan.
Just 10 minutes' drive from Raglan or 30 minutes from Hamilton you will find Lovebird Cottage, a quiet escape offering a comfortable introduction to the outdoors.

The pint-sized wooden cottage is tucked away on an orchard overlooking farmland and the Parawai Stream.

The small bedroom has a queen-size bed with the lovely addition of natural fibre pillows, while the bathroom has basic facilities like a shower and composting toilet. The kitchenette is equipped with a fridge, toaster, kettle and double-element cooker, and the undercover deck is home to a small portable barbecue.

For those who'd prefer not to self-cater, the Raglan village and a variety of dining options are only a short drive away.

The outdoor bath at Lovebird Cottage.
The showpiece of the property can be found down a short boardwalk winding into the bush. Beneath kahikatea trees right next to the stream is a romantic outdoor bath with room for two adults.

While allowing guests to connect with the elements, the cottage still provides luxuries like mains power, mobile reception, and a heat pump to keep cosy on cooler evenings.

Lovebird Cottage starts from $300 per night for two adults. One dog is welcome onsite but must be kept outside at all times and crated at night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/lovebird-cottage

 