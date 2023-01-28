Spotlight on: This pint-sized wooden cottage is made for lovebirds

Lovebird Cottage is tucked away on an orchard near Raglan.

Just 10 minutes' drive from Raglan or 30 minutes from Hamilton you will find Lovebird Cottage, a quiet escape offering a comfortable introduction to the outdoors.

The pint-sized wooden cottage is tucked away on an orchard overlooking farmland and the Parawai Stream.

The small bedroom has a queen-size bed with the lovely addition of natural fibre pillows, while the bathroom has basic facilities like a shower and composting toilet. The kitchenette is equipped with a fridge, toaster, kettle and double-element cooker, and the undercover deck is home to a small portable barbecue.

For those who'd prefer not to self-cater, the Raglan village and a variety of dining options are only a short drive away.

READ MORE:

* Inside Coromandel's best secluded escapes for summer

* Matai Peak: a secret slice of heaven above the clouds

* Rotoura's Treetops Lodge: Why it's a place that knows how to make an impression



Supplied The outdoor bath at Lovebird Cottage.

The showpiece of the property can be found down a short boardwalk winding into the bush. Beneath kahikatea trees right next to the stream is a romantic outdoor bath with room for two adults.

While allowing guests to connect with the elements, the cottage still provides luxuries like mains power, mobile reception, and a heat pump to keep cosy on cooler evenings.

Lovebird Cottage starts from $300 per night for two adults. One dog is welcome onsite but must be kept outside at all times and crated at night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/lovebird-cottage