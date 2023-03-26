To celebrate Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride, mayor rocks up on an e-bike

Mayor Paula Southgate (right) with, at front, city council cycling education advisor Desiree Burborough at the Roose Commerce Park way station in Hamilton. Behind them are Gordon Burt, the council’s cycling coordinator (with sign), and Bev Weal and Donald Brown from Cambridge who were getting their passports stamped.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate rocked up on a sturdy e-bike to help celebrate the full length of Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride now being open to the public.

“It’s simply amazing,” she said of the ride on Sunday, her big bike basket set for a trip to the supermarket afterwards.

Her recreational and practical use of the pathway are examples of exactly what it’s there for.

“It’s a huge asset to the city,” said Southgate, who was present for the opening of the first Cambridge section in 2009.

The 65-kilometre ride now stretches from Ngāruawāhia in the north to Karāpiro in the south, taking in Hamilton city along the way.

Sunday’s celebration comes after a total $40 million in costs.

At a special celebration event on Sunday, people were able to collect ride passports at 27 points along the way and collect stamps to mark their progress, whatever section of the ride they were doing, and be in to win prizes. A prize giving was held at Hamilton Gardens in the afternoon.

Brook Sabin The new trail follows the mighty Waikato River and features magnificent bridges, views and cafés.

The original vision for the ride came from Simon Perry, chairperson of the Te Awa River Ride Charitable Trust.

“It is a fantastic example of great collaboration across towns and council borders to create a truly world-class regional legacy,” Perry said in a statement.

Besides Hamilton City Council and the trust, key partners in the project include Waka Kotahi and the Waipā and Waikato district councils.

Waipā’s deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said: “The Waipā section is already highly used and loved so it will be great to have the full 65km ride open to keep our communities active and connected.”

Waikato district mayor Jacqui Church said whether people walked, ran or biked the path “you can’t help but be impressed by the natural beauty of the awa”.