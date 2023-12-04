Watch: You can now step inside a real Hobbit Hole

Bagshot Row is the new development at the Hobbiton film set in Matamata, Waikato.

Hobbiton, for many people around the world, is ground zero of a fantasy series that, quite literally in some cases, put Aotearoa New Zealand on the map.

Every year, thousands of tourists from every continent on the planet flock to the opened-up film set, located on a farm in the rural Waikato, and it's easy to understand why once you’ve seen it.

Walking through the front gates for the first time, seeing the exact spots where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit were filmed, you’re immediately overwhelmed with the love and attention to detail. Tour guides describe Hobbiton as a “nerd-friendly zone”.

However, a brand-new feature has been opened that would pull the heartstrings of any fan of Tolkien’s universe – a fully fitted out interior of a Hobbit Hole.

Arriving at Bagshot Row, the iconic street where Bilbo Baggins, Frodo Baggins, and Samwise Gamgee had all lived in the vicinity of at one point, you’re invited to enter a door – the house of the Proudfoot family.

LAWRENCE SMITH Bagshot Row in Hobbiton.

Walking through the door, you will be immediately transported back to the films. On one hand, you’re taking in the incredible detail of the parquet flooring, wooden beams and unique aroma of pine cones in the air, and on the other, you’re half expecting Gandalf to knock on the door, ready to take you on an adventure.

Walking through the curved hallway and into the living room is where things really begin to shine as a fireplace roars to life. Furniture decorates the room, portraits of the Proudfoot family line the walls.

LAWRENCE SMITH Visitors can now step inside a Hobbit Hole for the first time.

The best thing about the home, however, are the little details. Sitting on shelves are trinkets, books and awards, thematic to life in the Shire. A board game rests half-completed on the living room coffee table, posters detailing common birds and plants of the region are faded into the walls, in-tune with the agricultural/gatherer life that Hobbits lead.

And that's just the beginning.

The children’s room and main bedroom are all decked out, with clothes sitting on hangers, and bedside table materials lie next to the double bed.

LAWRENCE SMITH Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans will find plenty of little details inside the Hobbit Hole.

Ever wanted to know what a Hobbit toilet looks like? You can see that too.

The kitchen is incredible. Walking in, you feel as if you’d stumbled in halfway through a massive cooking session. On the kitchen bench, a rolled out piece of dough, along with a sprinkling of flour is laid out. Recipes and ingredients sit next to realistic prop pies.

The stove is warm to the touch, as a ‘fire’ burns underneath.

Walking through to the dining room, a copy of a newspaper titled The Shire Reckoning sits on the table, detailing when the next harvest season is, as well as a story on a visit by descendants of Aragorn, the King of Gondor.

A knife and fork can be picked up for photo opportunities, however they are attached by wires, meaning you can’t take them with you.

LAWRENCE SMITH The new visitor experience will extend the fully guided tour to Hobbiton.

Up until now, the main visitor experience at the film set had been a two-hour, fully guided tour around the 41 Hobbit-hole exteriors, followed by a visit to The Green Dragon Inn.

The completion of the Bagshot Row project will see the tour experience increased to two and a half hours, with ample time to explore Hobbit-holes and additional time to relax at The Green Dragon Inn.