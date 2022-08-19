The ultimate guide to Wellington's brewpubs

Craft beer admirers turned out in their thousands in 2019 for the two-day Beervana festival. This year's edition takes place on August 19 - 20.

Wellington has the power to turn beer skeptics into believers.

The capital's craft revolution has spawned such a diverse range of breweries and beer styles that there’s something to suit every taste – even if you have no idea of the difference between an IPA and APA.

One of the best things about the city is you can enjoy your beer as fresh as possible, with breweries doubling as drinking establishments. Some of these brewpubs are housed in unexpected spots, like old petrol stations and former factories, which only adds to the experience.

Here’s a guide to Wellington’s brilliant brewpubs.

Heyday Beer Co.

PIVOT Photography/Supplied Heyday is a playful brewpub at the top of Cuba Street.

At the top of Cuba Street is the pastel-coloured Heyday, a bright and playful brewpub housed in a former car battery shop. On sunny days, you can sit out front, and try your hand at a game of cornhole. With a focus on seasonal brews, there’s always something new to try on tap, but for the non-beer drinkers, there’s also a range of flavoured gins from small-batch distillery Southward Distilling, which shares Heyday's space.

See heydaybeer.com.

Fortune Favours

Brook Sabin/Stuff Fortune Favours is located at the entrance to Hannahs Laneway.

Hannahs Laneway is one of Wellington’s top foodie destinations, and all it needed was a cool brewery to complete it – enter Fortune Favours. Housed in an old two-storey industrial building, there’s a bar on each level, with 14 taps pouring core range favourites like the “Wellingtonian” IPA, as well as some speciality brews.

You can order a burger and sides from Gorilla Burger next door, or a meat and cheese platter, great for groups. Fortune Favours also has an outlet at Wellington Airport – perfect for a pre-flight pint.

See fortunefavours.beer

Fork and Brewer

Supplied Fork and Brewer boasts a whopping 42 taps.

Ascend an unassuming staircase on Bond Street in the CBD and you’ll end up in the brewing heaven that is Fork and Brewer, in its unique second-floor location. This stalwart of the local beer scene boasts a whopping 42 taps – 41 of which are brewed onsite (in case you were wondering, the 42nd tap contains cider), with an extensive food menu, too. With posters plastering the walls showing the staggering array of beers that have come before, this is a brewbar that demands repeat visits.

See forkandbrewer.co.nz

Whistling Sisters

Supplied Whistling Sisters doubles as a restaurant, dubbed “the Fermentery”.

This sleek brewery on the corner of Taranaki and Ghuznee Streets is almost like a showroom, with its gleaming equipment visible through the large windows. Inside, you can enjoy beers of all styles, from their easy-drinking core range to old-world classics brewed using traditional recipes. The ginger beer, made using 70kg of fresh ginger, is a real treat. Whistling Sisters doubles as a restaurant, dubbed “the Fermentery” with plenty of pickled and cured goodies on the menu.

See whistlingsisters.co.nz

Choice Bros

Supplied Choice Bros is famous for its Bowie-inspired brews.

Tucked down a private alleyway on Ghuznee Street, you’ll find Choice Bros, a fairylight-strewn bar you’ll find it hard to believe was a sweaty boxing gym in its former life. The funky venue is named after its in-house brewery, which produces a core range with names inspired by Ziggy Stardust – try the Rebel Rebel pale ale, or the Strung Out On Lasers gose. They go perfectly with a fried chicken-focused menu.

See choicebros.co.nz

Garage Project

Supplied You'll find Garage Project's cellar door in the brewery's original location in Aro Valley.

In the heart of Aro Valley is the home of Garage Project, one of Wellington’s biggest craft beer success stories. This iconic brewery started life in a derelict petrol station back in 2011, and is where you can still find their cellar door to this day– though they’ve since upgraded somewhat from their original 50-litre brew kit. Fans of the brand can check out the t-shirts, posters, and other merch on offer at the cellar door, as well as the good stuff – there are eight rotating beer taps for you to fill your flagons. Or head up the road to sit down and sample from the massive range in their cosy taproom.

See garageproject.co.nz

Waitoa Social Club

A short bus ride from town, through the Mt Victoria tunnel, and you’ll end up in the suburb of Hataitai, home to this small but perfectly formed neighbourhood brewery. They also have a spot in town, on Victoria Street, where you can enjoy their beers, as well as other local offerings on tap. The bar is right next door to the legendary Little Penang, so you can order your favourite Malaysian dishes to enjoy in the bar.

See: waitoabeer.co.nz

Parrotdog

Supplied Wellington craft beer brewery Parrotdog has launched weekend tours.

There are plenty of good reasons to visit the seaside suburb of Lyall Bay, but a visit to Parrotdog’s bar and cellar door should be top of your list. A relaxed spot with retro vibes, the main bar hosts 17 taps, while the cellar door has a walk-in chiller as well as 10 taps pouring core-range classics, limited releases and their special L.B. Beers, which are only available in Lyall Bay. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, making it the perfect spot on sunny days.

See: parrotdog.co.nz

Double Vision Brewing

Supplied Double Vision Brewing is the neighbourhood brewery you’ll wish was your local.

The suburb of Miramar is perhaps best known for movie-making, but it’s also where great beer is made. Just around the corner from the Wētā Cave is Double Vision Brewing, another neighbourhood brewery well worth the trip from town. It’s highly likely you’ll discover a new favourite beer amid their range of boundary-pushing brews – or “mouth parties”, as they describe them – and their taproom is a fun spot to hang out, with a food truck serving up tasty snacks to pair with your pint.

See: doublevisionbrewing.com

Brewtown

Supplied Brewtown in Upper Hutt is a one-stop shop for craft beer lovers.

Located on the site of a former tyre factory in Upper Hutt, just a short walk from the train station, Brewtown is a one-stop shop for craft beer lovers – in fact, it's akin to a craft beer amusement park. The sprawling site is home to five breweries – Panhead, Boneface, Te Aro, Kererū and Good George – and whisky distillery Wildkiwi. It also houses a huge entertainment complex, with mini-golf, bowling, go-kart racing, an ice skating rink, indoor paintball field and trampoline park.

See: brewtown.co.nz

Abandoned Brewery

Joe Patchett/Stuff Abandoned Brewery has a cool new graffiti-covered spot.

If you want to check out one of the latest additions to Wellington’s beer scene, head to Porirua to visit the Abandoned Brewery taproom. This bold young microbrewery, which started in an old factory in Lower Hutt, is now pouring pints in a cool graffiti-covered spot, paired with Japanese and Korean-influenced bites from resident food trailer The Karaage Kid.

See: abandonedbrewery.nz

Tuatara Brewery & Tap Room

Supplied Tuatara's taproom is an iconic Kapiti spot.

These days Tuatara is a big name in beer, but it's stayed true to its Kāpiti Coast roots, with its shiny brewery and taproom located in Paraparaumu. The spacious spot has indoor and outdoor seating, with all their favourites on offer as well as some exclusive taproom brews to try. Order a pizza and a pint to have there, or fill up a flagon and pick up some merch to take home with you.

See db.co.nz

Salt and Wood BBQ/North End Brewery

Keep heading up the coast to Waikanae and a short walk from the train station you’ll find Salt and Wood, the brewpub connected to North End Brewery. This place perfectly demonstrates how beer is even better when paired with food, with foodies and beer lovers alike flocking here for their mouth-watering smoked meats and banging burgers, washed down with their European-style pints.

See: northendbrewing.co.nz