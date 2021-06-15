'Mum and dad' investors sought to help make Porirua Adventure Park's gondola a reality

Porirua is set to become home to New Zealand's fifth gondola, as part of a $32 million Adventure Park project in the pipeline since 2016.

The long-awaited Porirua Adventure Park project is overcoming the Covid-19-inflicted jitters plaguing the tourism sector, and is back on track after attracting fresh capital.

But with $16 million needed to fully finance the $32m project, ‘mum and dad' investors could be used to help make the park – which was expected to create 200 jobs and pump $40m into the local economy in its first five years of operation – a reality, Stuff can reveal.

The project would see Porirua become home to the country’s fifth gondola with 26 cabins ferrying people along the 290-metre journey over Te Rāhui o Rangituhi​ (Colonial Knob), with a restaurant at the top.

As well as sightseeing, mountain biking and hiking trails, the longest dual zipline in the Southern Hemisphere (at 1.4 kilometres) will also be built. It was hoped the 12-month construction process would begin early next year, ahead of its opening in 2023.

Future developments would include an indoor standing surf wave, with Christchurch-based recreation development company Select Contracts NZ behind the project, in partnership with WellingtonNZ, local iwi Ngāti Toa, and Porirua City Council.

“In the future, we see the Adventure Park as the number one tourism product in regional Wellington,” David Perks, WellingtonNZ general manager regional development, destination and attraction, said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff From left, Mana MP Barbara Edmonds, Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker and Select Contracts NZ regional director Darron Charity look at the map of the Porirua Adventure Park at the top of the Te Rāhui o Rangituhi on Monday.

While the park’s consents have been in place for some time, the project was paused after investor interest “evaporated” when the pandemic struck. Select Contracts NZ also went cap-in-hand to the Government, but was knocked back for funding.

However, Stuff can reveal anchor investment partners have been locked in, and the investment programme was being relaunched to attract the remaining capital.

Select Contracts NZ regional director Darron​ Charity​ hoped the money could be found within six months – possibly some from offshore – to allow construction to begin next year, pending Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval.

“It’s been a real journey for us. We started in 2016, when we were asked to come and look at this location by Porirua City Council on the back of some work and then successfully delivering the Christchurch Adventure Park, so this is Park 2.0 for us.

“Pre-Covid, we were about to secure a substantial amount of our investment to keep us moving forward, so Covid in the past 18 months has slowed us down a bit, but we’re really excited about reigniting that investment programme,” Charity said.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said news of the anchor investment was great news for Porirua, but she was adamant ratepayers would not be contributing financially.

The assurance came after Christchurch City Council became majority shareholders in the Christchurch Adventure Park, after the previously privately owned park ran into financial strife in 2019.

Before the ratepayer bailout, the Christchurch park was about to call in administrators, having been forced to close for 10 months after sustaining significant damage in the Port Hills fires.

Mana MP Barbara Edmonds​ admitted the Government’s involvement in the project was “pretty light at the moment”, but she was keen on being able to advocate for investment.

“I understand they have had some discussions with MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment], but at a ministerial level, I am not aware of any full-on conversations, but that’s probably because we were disrupted by Covid last year.”

Porirua City Council Mountainbikers will be able to enjoy 40km of new trails when Porirua Adventure Park is complete, expected to come to fruition in 2023. Pictured: View from the top of Te RÄhui o Rangituhi (Colonial Knob).

Te Rāhui o Rangituhi, one of the highest peaks in the area, holds special significance for Ngāti Toa who has been engaged in the development for “some time”.

Its chief executive Helmut Modlik​ said the iwi was looking forward to contributing to the project’s success, and “ensuring the cultural significance of the location is upheld and magnified in a mana-enhancing way”.