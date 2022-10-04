How to have the best 24 hours in Wellington

The ‘Coolest Little Capital’ is so full of interesting sights and delicious food.

We hit up the iconic Wētā Workshop to experience some iconic movie magic, eat Burmese food for the first time at Mabel's and have some comforting rainy day pasta at 1154 Pastaria.

(Note: since this video was created, Lamason Brew Bar has now closed).

