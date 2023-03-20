Taking a safari through the stars in the world's newest dark sky reserve

Wellington astrophotographer Mark Gee set up a time-lapse camera to capture Jupiter, Saturn and the moon from a vantage point behind Cape Palliser Lighthouse on December 18, 2020.

The majesty of the heavens gets a lot more majestic when you really know what you’re looking at.

Many of us might be able to pick out the Southern Cross or the Pleiades cluster, (popularised by our new-minted national Matariki holiday), but if you’re like me, you are lacking depth of knowledge when it comes to gazing up at our famously clear night skies.

Star Safari/Stuff Photographs of the night sky taken at Star Safari’s Martinborough location.

A star gazing experience in the world’s newest International dark sky reserve provides that depth – literally.

Unlike many of our ancestors who pictured the sky as a dome punctuated by pinpricks of light, our modern awareness of the incredible scale and depth of space makes informed star spotting a wondrous and humbling experience.

A star maybe a thousand times further away than its neighbour of similar brightness – and now we know that for a fact.

At Star Safari a few kilometres north of Martinborough in South Wairarapa guests are guided by two experts with serious space credentials.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Space sciences educator Sam Leske and Astrobiologist Hari Mogosanu run a stargazing business on top of hill in South Wairarapa.

Astrobiologist Hari Mogoșanu​ and space sciences educator Sam Leske​ have erected a couple of small buildings on top of a hill on the Guscott property in Ponatahi.

They’ve got a few telescopes, binoculars, laser pointers and a bucket load of enthusiasm for the cosmological wonders in the sky.

The night I turned up, the skies were perfectly still and clear, and we could still see the glow of the day fading on the western horizon.

The first stars to reveal themselves weren’t actually stars. Hari and Sam explained how the brightest stars, and the first to appear, were the visible planets Venus and Jupiter, and through the telescope we could even glimpse some of the gas giant’s moons.

As it got darker, the black background deepened and a myriad of celestial objects revealed themselves.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Star Safari near Martinborough is a new star gazing tourism venture aiming to capitalise on Wairarapa's newly minted status as an international dark sky reserve.

Hari and Sam used their laser pointers to show constellations and night sky features and set up telescope to that participants could get a closer look.

Many Kiwis take their glorious night skies for granted, but the experience of many people, particularly in Northern Hemisphere, show that light pollution can destroy nighttime vistas.

This why the establishment of a dark sky reserve in Wairarapa was so important, because it guarantees the preservation of one of the essential elements of life that humans have appreciated for as long as we could look up.

“It’s fantastic because it highlights the need to protect the night sky. It’s great that we have this region that is so close to Wellington [80-minute drive]...it shows it’s possible to put a lid on light pollution,” Leske said.

“The visibility of the night sky has a really good angle for tourism, but also for introducing people into STEM. Space is a great hook for getting kids interested in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

The Star Safari visitor centre is tastefully decorated in interesting astronomy bits and pieces and guests get a complimentary hot drink at the end of the session.

Fact file:

Star Safari’s 90-minute night sky session starting at 8:30pm is $27 per person, free for under 15s, and it’s $45 for the later sessions for serious observers. Information and booking available at star-safari.nz

The writer was hosted by Star Safari.