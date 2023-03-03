How to spend 48 hours in Wellington

Wellington is the perfect weekend destination.

Easy to explore on foot, with the compact city centre crammed with attractions, shops, restaurants and bars, you can pack a lot into a tight schedule.

Maybe you’re booking your trip around an event. There’s always something happening in the capital, whether it be cricket at the iconic Basin Reserve, the CubaDupa street festival, or the Wellington On a Plate foodie extravaganza. This year will also see the city play host to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

So, if you’re coming to town, here’s what else you should add to your itinerary.

Friday

6pm: Grab a quick bite

WellingtonNZ In a city full of Malaysian restaurants, Little Penang is a firm favourite.

If you’ve just arrived and are keen to grab dinner, head to Little Penang on Victoria Street. Wellington is home to several authentic Malaysian restaurants, but most locals will point you in the direction of this one, which specialises in Peranakan (or Nyonya) food. It’s reasonable as well as delicious – most dishes are around the $20 mark, including the crowd-pleasing mee goreng, and classic nasi lemak.

7pm: Find your new favourite bar

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kuikui Lane is inspired by the warmth of kuia, or grandmothers.

Wellington’s bar scene covers all tastes, from laidback pubs to trendy speakeasies. Just down the road from Little Penang, tucked away in an unassuming alleyway, is Kuikui Lane. You’ll be made to feel at home in this cosy cocktail bar, which takes its name from a Māori term of endearment for grandmothers. The menu features a huge range of gins and cocktails using New Zealand-sourced ingredients – try the Hokeytini, using hokey pokey-flavoured vodka. If you’re feeling peckish, you can order classic Kiwi dishes like mince savouries and chips and dip from the food menu.

Saturday

9am: Begin with breakfast

Kevin Stent/Stuff Egmont Street Eatery is a cool laneway spot.

This is a city that takes its coffee seriously. One of the best coffee shops is Customs on Ghuznee Street, the flagship cafe of local roasting legends Coffee Supreme. If you’re after a light breakfast, they also do delicious toast with seasonal toppings, and focaccia sandwiches.

Want something a bit more substantial? Cross the road and head to Egmont Street Eatery. This cool laneway eatery is a standout brunch spot, with its beautifully-presented classics (the waffles are almost too pretty to eat). It’s walk-in only, but they have an efficient wait list service, so stick around and you’ll soon get a table.

11am: Hit the shops

XoÃ« Hall Look out for the iconic Ziggy Stardust mural on Ghuznee Street.

You’re perfectly situated to check out the capital’s coolest shopping streets. If you’re looking to invest in your wardrobe, start on Ghuznee Street, where you’ll find trendy boutiques like The Service Depot and Caughley, as well as the flagship store of local fashion brand Twenty Seven Names.

Cuba Street has long epitomised Wellington’s creative spirit, with its vintage shops, indie boutiques and record stores. While some have bemoaned the arrival of mainstream chains in recent years, there are still plenty of gems to discover. Hit up Wellington Apothecary for aromatherapy, skincare and other pampering products; Iko Iko for quirky homewares and gifts; Hunters & Collectors, Ziggurat and Thrift for vintage fashion; Everyday Wine for interesting bottles and wine-themed merch; and Slow Boat Records and Flying Nun Records for vinyl.

1pm: Pasta with a side of people-watching

WellingtonNZ Enjoy a bowl of pasta amongst all the action of Cuba Street at 1154.

Feeling hungry? Head to 1154 Pastaria, positioned on the corner of Cuba and Ghuznee. This casual spot serves up fresh handmade pasta, topped with classic Italian sauces (there are vegan and gluten-free options available, too). Grab a seat by the window and watch Wellington’s characters pass by.

2pm: Afternoon activities

WellingtonNZ/Supplied The Cable Car is a must-do for first-time visitors.

If the sun is shining, make your way to Cable Car Lane on Lambton Quay – about a 15-minute walk from Cuba Street. The Wellington Cable Car is an icon, having been in operation since 1902. Its bright red cars take just five minutes to trundle up the hill to the suburb of Kelburn, where there’s a spectacular lookout over the city (make sure to get the classic photo with the cable car in shot). This also puts you right next to the Wellington Botanic Garden, with its many winding paths to explore. A good option is to take the cable car up and walk back down to the city, through the gardens and the fascinating Bolton Street Cemetery, which dates back to 1841. You’ll end up near the Beehive.

Wellington’s weather can be notoriously inclement, so if it looks like you’ll be needing a wet weather activity, book yourself in for the Chocolatier Experience at Wellington Chocolate Factory, located in Hannahs Laneway. For $60, you’ll learn all about the chocolate-making process, and will even get to craft three of your own bars to take home.

6pm: Taste some groundbreaking brews

Ruby Macandrew/Stuff Garage Project is the king of Kiwi craft beer.

Wellington is often referred to as New Zealand’s craft beer capital, with some of the country’s biggest brewing success stories having started here. One of those is Garage Project, which started life in a derelict petrol station in the inner-city suburb of Aro Valley back in 2011. They still have their cellar door in this original location, and just along the road is their cosy taproom, where you can sample their massive range of beers – from salted peach sours to cereal milk stouts.

7pm: Dinner without the indecision

WellingtonNZ Rita is housed in a cute-as-a-button cottage in Aro Valley.

Right next door to the Garage Project taproom is one of Wellington’s best restaurants. You’ll need to book in advance to secure a table at Rita, housed in a tiny century-old workers cottage, with room for 28 diners. You don’t get to choose what you eat here – every night they offer a different three-course menu (along with some extra side dishes you can opt for), inspired by whatever local and seasonal ingredients they’ve got their hands on. Menus are handwritten, with your name on it – a personal touch that makes for a neat memento.

Sunday

10am: A local favourite market

Nicola Edmonds/Supplied The Harbourside Market is also a great place for dog-spotting.

If there’s one experience that will have you pondering a permanent move to Wellington, it’s visiting the Harbourside Market, which takes place every Sunday morning on the Wellington waterfront. Come rain, shine or gale-force wind, locals flock here to stock up on fruit and veges and purchase coffee and treats from the diverse line-up of food trucks. It’s the perfect place to source breakfast or an early lunch – try the Orange Chinese Food Truck, easily spotted by the long queue of hungry fans eager for their dumplings.

Noon: Waterfront wanders and magnificent museums

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Everyone loves a croc bike.

There’s plenty more to discover on the Wellington waterfront. It’s a pleasant precinct to explore on foot, but for a more playful option, consider hiring a crocodile bike from The Enormous Crocodile. There are three-seaters (from $25) and six-seaters (from $38.50) available.

A short walk (or pedal) away is Oriental Bay, Wellington's beloved inner-city beach. It’s the place to be on a warm day – join the sunbathers on the sand, or stroll along the pine-lined parade.

If the weather’s not so good, you can spend the afternoon inside the world-class museums and galleries dotted along the waterfront. The mother of all museums is Te Papa, where the treasures and stories of Aotearoa are spread over six floors. Highlights include the Te Taiao Nature exhibition zone – where you can see a giant squid, or experience what it feels like to be in an earthquake – and the Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War exhibition, featuring eight giant, hyper-realistic figures created by Wētā Workshop. Entry is free, or you can book a guided tour for $20.

Contemporary art fans should also check out City Gallery, right next to the waterfront in Te Ngākau Civic Square. Exhibitions across the seven galleries change frequently – don’t miss the dazzling exhibition from New Zealand glitter artist Reuben Patterson, which runs until mid-June. Entry is free (though charges may apply to special exhibitions).

4pm: Take in the views one last time

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The hike up Mount Victoria is well worth the effort.

If you feel like you need to work off some of the weekend’s excesses, the thigh-burning hike to the 196-metre-high summit of Mount Victoria could be just what the doctor ordered. You can start from Oriental Bay, following the sign-posted paths – as long as you’re heading uphill, you’re going the right way. You’ll be rewarded for your efforts with 360-degree views over the city, harbour and hills. Then on the way back down, you can contemplate where to go for one last meal (or beer).