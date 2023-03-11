Spotlight on: Wellington's foodie festival now has two servings

More than 100 foodie events and pop-ups will take place during the first edition of Wellington On a Plate.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the capital – Wellington On a Plate, the foodie extravaganza that is the largest culinary festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

And this year, food lovers will be able to come back for seconds, with the event split into two.

The first edition of this year’s festival will kick off in May, with events, pop-ups, special dishes and cocktails on offer across the region’s restaurants.

This year will also see the return of international chefs, who will collaborate with local eateries. Big names include Matt Abergel from Yardbird, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish from the US, as well as homegrown Masterchef winners Kārena and Kasey Bird.

Other unique offerings include a “beast of a feast” at Wellington Zoo, an “Eat Like a King” degustation in the Grand Hall of Parliament to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, and a cheese scone-making class at Pravda Cafe.

One of the most beloved components of Wellington On a Plate is Burger Wellington, which sees restaurants vying to come up with the best creations between two buns. This event will now take place in August, alongside the Beervana beer festival.

The first edition of Wellington On a Plate will take place from May 5 to 21. Pre-sale tickets for Visa cardholders will be available from March 20, with general release tickets on sale from March 23. See: visawoap.com.