Cook Strait ferries to battle it out in burger competition

Wellington food blogger Tim Yamat tried the $185 “Le Burger Bourgeoisie” burger for STUFF and shared the experience.

Burger fans who exhaust the options on land during this year’s Burger Wellington competition will be able to satisfy their hunger at sea.

The Interislander and Bluebridge Cook Strait ferries are among the more than 200 entrants in the popular Wellington On a Plate event, which runs from August 11 to 27.

The competition sees the capital’s eateries battle it out to come up with the best creations between two buns.

The Interislander’s offering, dubbed “Whiskey Rogue”, would consist of brisket with cheddar, pickles and a whiskey sauce served in a poppy seed brioche bun, with shoestring fries.

Flavours were inspired by a blend of Texan BBQ culture and “romantic notions” of sailors and whiskey, resulting in a “truly messy but delicious” experience, a spokesperson said.

Supplied The Interislander’s burger is inspired by whiskey-drinking sailors.

The burger will cost $20 and be available for lunch and dinner on the Kaitaki and Aratere ferries.

Bluebridge would be serving up the “Cluckuccino”, with $18 getting you a grilled chicken breast coated in a coffee spice rub with caramelised onions, streaky bacon, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise in a seeded brioche bun, with seasoned fries and aioli.

Supplied A chicken, bacon and cheese creation will be available onboard the Bluebridge.

Wellington On a Plate festival director Sarah Meikle said the competition had started out with just 30 burgers back in 2010 and snowballed over the years.

“Burgers are the ultimate equaliser, allowing restaurants, cafes, and even corner stores to demonstrate their creativity,” she said.

“Every year I am blown away by the imagination, skills, and sense of fun of Wellington’s chefs.”

Wellington On a Plate is the largest culinary festival in the southern hemisphere. This year, the foodie extravaganza was split into two servings, with the first edition held in May.

Burgers and beers will be the focus of the August edition, with the Beervana festival taking place on the weekend of August 18 to 19, in addition to the Burger Wellington competition.

Foodies can also look forward to some additional burger and beer-related events over the fortnight, including burger making classes and pop-up burger and beer bars.

The full programme is available on the Wellington On a Plate website.