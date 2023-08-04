Inside the exhibition of 500 Barbie dolls you can see for free

Find your favourite Barbie out of the 500 on display at Wellington Museum.

It takes a while for my eyes to adjust to the pink.

But when they do, I start to appreciate the finer details of the hundreds of Barbies peering out at me from their boxes.

There’s a Barbie running for president! There’s a Barbie working at McDonald’s! There’s a Barbie dressed as chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall! There’s a Barbie dressed as Rose from Titanic!

I had previously claimed disinterest in dolls, thinking of my younger self as more of a soft toy kind of kid. But I’m gripped with unexpected nostalgia as I spot a Barbie I once owned – Disney Weekend Barbie, sporting a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Then I spy Gymnast Barbie, and realise I still know every word from her commercial in the mid-1990s: “We’ll do sit-ups, upside-down splits, we’re bending and flexing, and feeling so fi-it!”

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The Barbie Collector is a pop-up exhibition at Wellington Museum.

I’m at Wellington Museum, which is hosting a pop-up exhibition called The Barbie Collector, cleverly timed to coincide with the blockbuster Barbie movie.

The close to 500 Barbies (and some Kens) on display belong to Helensville-based Barbie collector Patsy Carlyle, though they only represent a quarter of her collection – all up, she owns more than 1600 boxed Barbies, and at least another 400 freestanding dolls.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff A section of the showstopping wall of Barbies.

Carlyle started collecting Barbies in 1990s, finding it provided some light relief from the stresses of her job as a full-time paramedic for Hato Hone St John, which she did for 40 years before retiring.

Love or hate Barbie, it’s difficult to not be dazzled by Carlyle’s collection, which features dolls from the 1970s (the first Barbie hit the shelves in 1959) through to today.

As the movie tagline states, Barbie is “everything”. And here, you can see her in countless forms, whether she’s modelling swimsuits, or recreating role models as part of the “Inspiring Women” series.

They’re presented without comment, leaving you to make your own gleeful discoveries (Barbie and Keiko the whale! Earring Magic Ken!) and come to your own conclusions about how the doll has evolved over the years.

Wellington Museum The Inspiring Women Series of Barbies, which honours role models like Rosa Parks and Jane Goodall.

However, there is a cabinet that highlights a few notable Barbie blunders. Like the Teen Talk Barbie who drew criticism for her phrase “Math class is tough!”, which educators complained could discourage girls from pursuing STEM subjects.

Or Becky, who won praise when she was introduced in 1997 as the first doll in the Barbie world with a wheelchair, but was discontinued after it was discovered her wheelchair couldn’t fit through the doors of the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Ken also features, but unlike the showstopping wall of boxed dolls, Barbie’s male counterparts are presented without much fanfare, lying corpse-like in their dedicated cabinet. He is, after all, just Ken.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The cabinet of Kens.

There are Barbies for visitors to play with, and a craft station where you can design your own doll. There are even life-size Barbie and Ken boxes to pose in.

The museum also has some fun events planned around the exhibition for Barbie fans of all ages, including a mega play date, a custom doll outfit-making workshop, and a life drawing class (which will consider the traditional Barbie body shape, but celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes).

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Can you find your favourite Barbie?

You really could spend hours here. Seeing the exhibition on its opening day, even The Barbie Collector herself said she was “a little bit overwhelmed” by it – but hoped it would bring people joy.

“I’m sure every one of you will find a doll in the collection you like”.

Fact file

The Barbie Collector is on at Wellington Museum until September 10. Free entry. For more information see museumswellington.org.nz/wellington-museum