I've eaten my way around Wellington, here are my 6 go-to restaurants

OPINION: When interviewing the founders of Wellington-based food tour company Eating Adventures recently, they gave me some food for thought.

We were talking about how to find the best places to eat on your travels, and they pointed out that the top-rated restaurants on websites like Tripadvisor often don’t align with what would be on a local’s list.

That got me thinking – what would be on my list?

My qualifications are that I’ve lived in Wellington for 10 years, and being based in the central city, I do a lot of dining out. While I like to try new places, I definitely have my go-to spots.

So, considering ‘tis the season to be eating in the capital (with the eagerly-anticipated Burger Wellington competition kicking off), I thought I would share my shortlist. Let me know your own favourites in the comments.

Little Penang

This bustling restaurant on Victoria Street is where you’ll most likely find me picking up dinner on a Friday night, and is also the first place I recommend to anyone visiting Wellington.

The capital’s Malaysian restaurant count is in the double digits, and while all have their strengths, it’s Little Penang I always come back to. What sets it apart is that specialises in Peranakan (or Nyonya) food.

Most things on the menu are around the $20 mark, and portions are generous. The noodle dishes are legendary – everyone goes crazy for the char koay teow and mee goreng – but my regular order is the fragrant kapitan curry, roti and rice.

Little Penang, 175 Victoria Street, Te Aro. Visit their Facebook page.

Egmont Street Eatery

We’re a city that is big on brunch, and while many head to one of the Cuba Street hotspots, my favourite is tucked down a quiet laneway.

Egmont Street Eatery is open for lunch Wednesday to Friday, and dinner Thursday to Saturday, but I always go for their weekend brunch. They only take walk-ins, but don’t be put off if you see a crowd hanging around the laneway waiting for tables. They can usually seat you pretty quickly.

As someone who doesn’t like eggs, I don’t usually get excited about a brunch menu – but Egmont Street Eatery is the exception. Their waffles are a work of art. If you time your visit for when the lunch menu kicks in (from 11am), you can also order one of the best burgers in the city.

Egmont Street Eatery, 11 Egmont Street, Te Aro. Visit their website.

1154 Pastaria

If I’m grabbing dinner with a friend after work, my top pick would be this pasta restaurant on the corner of Cuba and Ghuznee Street.

They don’t take bookings – you just rock up and grab a table or a seat at the big shared dining table. There are also seats at the window overlooking Cuba Street, great for people-watching (and ideal for solo diners).

Pasta is made fresh in-house, serving as the base for classics like cacio e pepe and carbonara. They also have weekly pasta specials, as well as a gnocchi night. Tip: Always get a garlic and rosemary roll to mop up the sauce.

1154 Pastaria, 132 Cuba Street, Te Aro. Visit their website.

Dragons

If I have a big group to accommodate, I’ll book us in for a spin on the lazy susans at Dragons. This legendary Chinese restaurant on Tory Street offers BYO banquets and some of the best dim sum in town.

The yum cha experience is intense, but great fun, as wait staff expertly navigate their way between tables with trolleys and trays piled with dumplings, buns, and deep-fried delights, using headsets to expedite any special requests. Then, if you come for dinner, you’ll be presented with a menu that rivals the phone book in length.

I keep our go-to group order in the Notes app of my phone, but every time we go we aim to add a new dish to the repertoire. Recently, the Shanghai-style soup dumplings were a big hit.

Dragons, 25 Tory Street, Te Aro. Visit their website.

Myrtle

This Kent Terrace bakery is a recent addition to my list, having opened in late 2021. But don’t just take it from me – the regular queues outside the door make it fairly obvious it’s already cemented itself as a firm favourite.

Perusing their cabinet is an overwhelming experience. Staples like almond croissants and cinnamon buns sit alongside slices of yuzu loaf or Basque cheesecake. Pastries are topped with fresh seasonal fruits, and cookies are as likely to contain miso as they are chocolate chips. It’s all delicious.

There will likely be a slightly different line-up every time you visit – and popular items sell out quick – but if you spot the spicy buttermilk chicken sandwich on the shelf, do yourself a favour and grab one. It’s one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had.

Myrtle, 23 Kent Terrace, Mount Victoria. Visit their website.

Salty Pidgin

There’s so much excellent eating to be done in Wellington’s suburbs, but if I was to pick one spot worth venturing beyond the CBD for, it would be Salty Pidgin in the suburb of Brooklyn (just a five-minute drive up the hill from Willis Street).

This neighbourhood gem serves food of a quality you’d expect from a swanky, inner-city spot, but in a warm, unpretentious environment. Get a table near their open fire and there’s no cosier place to be on a miserable winter night.

What I love about this place is you can go for a full-blown fancy meal – freshly shucked oysters, a beef fillet, a bottle of Central Otago pinot – or for a more casual experience, you can order one of their delicious “pides”, or Turkish pizzas, for around $20. Whatever you’re eating, you’ll be welcomed like a local.

Salty Pidgin, 5 Todman Street, Brooklyn. Visit their website.

