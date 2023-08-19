'Our second home': First Aussie gay couple to wed in NZ return for 10-year anniversary

Australian couple Paul McCarthy and Trent Kandler flew to Wellington to marry the day same-sex marriage became legal in New Zealand on August 19, 2013.

On this day 10 years ago, Paul McCarthy and Trent Kandler stood beneath the rainbow-coloured marae at Te Papa and said “I do”.

August 19, 2013 was the day same-sex marriage became legal in New Zealand, and the pair had flown to Wellington from Newcastle, New South Wales, after winning a Tourism New Zealand competition to be the first Australian gay couple to marry in Aotearoa.

Back in the capital this week to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, the couple returned to Te Papa to reminisce about their special day.

“We were in a time when you wouldn’t hold hands in public where we lived,” said McCarthy.

“Wellington just welcomed us with open arms. Our photo had been in the newspaper and people were coming up and saying ‘congratulations’. We walked past the pub and people were clapping – it was so beautiful.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Paul McCarthy, left, and Trent Kandler returned to Te Papa for their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The couple, who had been together for 11 years at that point, had only found out about the competition the night it was due to close.

“I was scrolling on Facebook and I came across it,” said Kandler.

“I turned to Paul and said, ‘hey, do you want to get married? We could get married in New Zealand if we win this’.”

McCarthy added: “You had to write in 25 words or less why you wanted to get married in New Zealand, so I got the thesaurus out and found all these words related to weddings and matched them to New Zealand towns – ‘married in Masterton, hooked in Hastings, wed in Wānaka’.”

They managed to get their entry in about five minutes before the cut-off time, and later received the call to say they had beat 300 other couples to win.

McCarthy, a vet, was at work when he got the news. “I burst into tears, then my client did, and then the border collie got a hug. I went out to the front desk to hug all the clients at reception, and then rang Trent – he was in tears, too. It was amazing.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff McCarthy and Kandler walk down the aisle after exchanging their vows at Te Papa.

The prize included return flights from Australia, accommodation at the Museum Art Hotel (now QT Wellington), the wedding ceremony at Te Papa – with former mayor Kerry Prendergast serving as the celebrant – and a reception at well-known chef Martin Bosley’s restaurant.

Adding to the quintessentially Wellington experience was a series of earthquakes on the day they arrived in the city.

“We were having a massage and they had to evacuate the building... we were standing out in the carpark in our robes,” laughed McCarthy.

Around 20 friends and family members flew over to join them for the wedding, which was also attended by dozens of photographers and journalists.

It would take another year for their marriage to be recognised at home, after the state of New South Wales made it legal for same-sex couples married overseas to declare their marital status.

Then in December 2017, Australia voted to legalise same-sex marriage.

McCarthy and Kandler had to wait another year for their marriage to be recognised in New South Wales.

“When we finally got the yes, a group of our friends got together and we celebrated at a local pub,” said McCarthy.

According to Stats NZ, from 2013 to 2017, more than half of same-sex couples from overseas who married in New Zealand were from Australia. That proportion dropped to around 26% after gay marriage became legal in Australia.

Wellington hosts the highest proportion of same-sex marriages in New Zealand – last year, 3% of all marriages in the region were same-sex couples.

WE DO Photography McCarthy and Kandler say Wellington will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Before their wedding, McCarthy and Kandler had never been to Wellington, though they’d travelled to the South Island for their first overseas trip together. They’ve since returned to the city for their first, fifth and now 10th anniversaries.

“We do feel like this is a second home,” said Kandler.

“For us, this is the city and country that said we were accepted – ‘you’re ok to be you, and we want you to be able to get married’. Our own country couldn’t do that.”