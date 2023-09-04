Newtown: Hard to find a more quintessentially Wellingtonian part of the city

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

It’s easy to see why Newtown is one of Wellington’s favourite suburbs, with fantastic little eateries and shops to be found in every corner.

Outside of Cuba Street, it’s hard to find a more quintessentially Wellingtonian part of the city than Newtown.

In fact, you could argue that Riddiford Street, the main strip that runs right through the heart of Newtown, has just as many weird and wonderful places to explore. The neighbourhood’s distinct grittiness may dominate first impressions, but just one walk along the street will open your eyes and your soul to the area’s undeniably creative aura. A melting pot of cuisines and cultures, of the young and not-so-young, Newtown is a mecca for the city’s artists, musicians, and thinkers and doers.

Boasting some of Wellington’s finest cafes and most chic stores, there’s plenty to do on a day out in this quirky little corner of town.

1. Grab your morning coffee

A trip to any Wellington suburb begins with seeking out the area’s best coffee spots, and you’re truly spoilt for choice in Newtown, with two of the biggest names in Wellington coffee calling the place home. Peoples Coffee and Rich Coffee Roasters are just a short walk from each other and both serve up excellent signature blends, each sip a testament to the city’s rich coffee heritage. Further down Riddiford Street, Frank’s is a cute cafe that’s another excellent place for a caffeinated wake-up call, served with a side of doughnuts and other baked goods.

2. Go shopping

While cafes, restaurants, and other eateries make up the bulk of the businesses around Newtown, there are some great spots to indulge in some retail therapy too. Staying on the theme of coffee, Black Coffee is not only one of Newtown’s favourite cafes but also a neat little art gallery, regularly hosting exhibitions that showcase the amazing local talent. Many of the works are available to purchase, so keep an eye on Black Coffee’s social media for upcoming exhibitions, and you may just be able to nab a unique piece of local art. Just down the road you’ll find The Axe, a charming furniture and homeware store where every piece is like a work of art - from beautifully curated chairs and cushions to candles and more, there’s something to fit in every nook and cranny of your home.

3. Dine out

For a foodie tour around the world that won’t break the bank, there are few better places than Newtown. You’ll find fantastic eateries boasting creations from all corners of the globe - and one of the best in the neighbourhood is a delightful-hidden oasis. Based in a homely chalet tucked away in an unassuming laneway, Cicio Cacio serves beautifully rustic Italian fare in one of the city’s most intimate venues - a must-visit for any local or visitor to Wellington. Missed out on a table? Just wander down the road to Mediterranean Foods for their delicious pizza and pasta, or head to one of Newtown’s revered Indian restaurants, such as Planet Spice and Curry Pot.

4. Stay hydrated

Fancy pre-drinks before hitting the town, or a quiet solo nightcap? Whatever tipple you’re after and whatever mood you’re in, Newtown has you sorted. For one of the classiest spots in the suburb, head to Next Door, a compact bar occupying a location with a storied history. Here you’ll find a fantastic natural wine selection complemented by an ever-changing range of cocktails. And if you’re feeling peckish, there are bar snacks you can tuck into, or order some of the fantastic small plates from Margot next door, right from the comfort of your seat.

5. Get your groove on

It’d be rude to leave Newtown without sampling some of the vivacious energy this part of town is known for. Moon, one of the most popular live music venues in Wellington, is a great place in which to conclude your evening in Newtown. Head along to a weekend gig and get ready to groove the night away - the bar’s clever layout means there’s plenty of space on the dance floor and some more settled seating at the back for those who want a breather (and a pizza).