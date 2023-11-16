If you can tell your Sontarans from your Zygons, know who constantly screams “moisturise me”, and still feel hurt that Adric got a raw deal (#justiceforadric), then Wellington is the place to be next June.

A major Doctor Who exhibit has been announced at Tākina, the new Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The world’s longest-running sci-fi series is celebrating its 60th birthday this year with a series of specials featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate. It will be the star of a five-month exhibit called Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction, which will showcase the many iconic characters and adventures. It is the first time the exhibition has left the UK.

One of the highlights for visitors will be coming face-to-face with many of the villains who have been dispatched by the Time Lord and his assistants.

WellingtonNZ General Manager for Events and Experiences Warrick Dent called Doctor Who “one of the most iconic television shows in history”.

Sarner International The Monster Vault will be part of the exhibition.

“The programme has been incredibly popular for six decades and we can’t wait to welcome its fans to Tākina.”

General Manager of BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, Fiona Lang, said many Kiwis had grown up with the show: “The Doctor and the show’s regenerations mean there are always new fans being introduced to the wonders of the Doctor’s journey through time and space.”

Having screened for years on TVNZ, the new specials are moving to Disney+ in New Zealand. They will start from November 26, reuniting the popular duo of Tennant and Tate, before the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa from the film Barbie and hit TV series Sex Education, takes over the role.