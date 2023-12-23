Five summer Wellington walks for the family

Gums Loop Walk is great for the whole family.

Not everyone is planning to leave the capital this summer, and the great thing is there are plenty of walks into nature minutes from the CBD.

Here are just five of the best trips to bring the family outdoors.

Waterfall Track

Where: Between Lower and Upper Hutt just off SH2

Work off some of those extra Christmas kilos with this pleasant scramble for all ages. Follow Dry Creek from the entrance through the native bush up towards a small waterfall, returning the same way. Expect wet feet as you cross the stream several times. One note though, this isn’t suitable for buggies.

Middle Ridge Track

Where: Catchpool Valley & Ōrongorongo Valley

From the end of the Catchpool Valley carpark, follow the Middle Ridge signage. After a short climb to begin, the track flattens out to an easy ridgeline walk. You will arrive at a track junction where you can either return on the same track, or take the Five Mile Loop Track (left), or the Ōrongorongo Track (right), to return to the carpark.

MSC There are a variety of walking options at Whareroa Farm Tracks.

Whareroa Farm tracks

Where: Just off SH1 at the northern end of Transmission Gully, Mackays Crossing

Depending on how long you have to visit, there are a variety of walking options here. From the super quick Stream Loop Track (12 minutes) to the longer Forest Loop Walk (45 minutes).

Go grab an ice cream and visit the beach at nearby Paekakariki.

Gums Loop Walk

Where: Wainuiomata

If it’s one of those ‘can’t beat Wellington on a good day’ days then this loop walk is ideally situated next to a river with great swimming spots. Starting anticlockwise, you’ll begin next to the river and cross a bridge to head up through the bush and through the gum tree plantation. The track is mainly wide, gravelled and suitable for off-road buggies. At the northern end, visit the historic Mackay Cottage ruins before crossing the impressive swing bridge and returning via the road track (closed to public vehicles).

If you have time and energy, add on an extra couple of kilometres by detouring up to the Lower Dam, well worth it for a picnic stop.

Butterfly Creek

Where: Eastbourne

It’s been described as Wellington's best day-walk. Don’t let the steep start put you off. The well-graded track climbs steeply to the saddle, with excellent views back to Wellington City, before descending through stunning native bush to Butterfly Creek. It’s a great picnic spot amongst the trees. With an ice cream in Days Bay to cap it off, this is a summer ‘must-do’!

Before you head out, it’s best to use the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, check out MSC’s Plan My Walk website or download the app to find more walks near you.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council