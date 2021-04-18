Secrets of the Wairarapa: a spectacular road trip full of hidden gems

Most people know the Wairarapa as wine country; but we get off the beaten track to discover a series of stunning hidden gems.

Most of us know the Wairarapa as wine country, with the little village of Martinborough – surrounded by vines – New Zealand's slice of Burgundy.

But on a recent trip, I went beyond the vineyards and found the Wairarapa is one of the country's most exciting, and often underrated regions. It has quaint little towns, a new adults-only escape and a dramatic road trip into Lord of the Rings country. Here are four unexpected journeys I found myself on.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Most tourists who visit Wairarapa head straight to the wine village of Martinborough.

A stunning coast

Up until now, I always thought the North Island's most remote road trip was either to Cape Reinga or East Cape. However, a journey to Cape Palliser takes on a whole new level of adventure, thanks to wild weather that has sculpted a spectacular coastline.

Start your adventure with an easy 1.5-hour return walk up to the Putangirua Pinnacles. These remarkable formations – of towering pillars in a remote valley – was where the 'Paths of the Dead' scene in Peter Jackson's Return of the King was filmed.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Putangirua Pinnacles is an easy walk.

It's not often that a film location looks better in real life than on the screen, but the pinnacles is one such location. Over 120,000 years, an ancient stream has eroded the valley. While the softer rock washed away, the harder parts remained, creating a series of stunning "hoodoos", also known as fairy chimneys or earth pyramids. Each of the towering pillars has its own unique form, making it an open-air art gallery thousands of years in the making.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Wairarapa’s spectacular coastal road.

Once you've done the walk, continue the coastal drive to Ngawi, a fishing village of a bygone era. It's widely claimed to be home to more bulldozers per head of population than anywhere in the world, which are used to launch the town’s fleet of fishing boats.

The only way to get the vessels into the water is by using the beach – and the sea is often extremely rough – hence the enormous machinery.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cape Palliser Lighthouse has a steep set of stairs, but the view is worth it.

What's also remarkable about the landscape is there are almost no trees in the arid hills looming over the coastline; it has a Utah meets New Zealand-type vibe.

After a walk among the bulldozers, continue your drive around the coast (seal spotting on the way) until you reach the Cape Palliser Lighthouse; the windswept southernmost point of the North Island.

You'll have a steep but rewarding 258-step climb up to the lighthouse where you can even spot the South Island on a clear day.

Moonlight Peak

New Zealand's newest adults-only escape sits high above the Wairarapa. The hilltop suite is the brainchild of Tim and Summer Priest, who initially planned to build a glamping retreat atop a peak on their farm. However, as the couple realised the location's spectacular potential, their plans transformed into a luxury off-grid solar-powered suite, complete with underfloor heating in the bathroom – courtesy of an enormous solar panel.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Moonlight Peak opened in April 2021.

This escape is for those who love seclusion, and the adventure starts before you even get to the suite. You'll be met by a host, where you'll jump in a 4WD to make the steep ascent up a winding farm track to the top of a hill. You'll be greeted with sweeping views of Greytown, Carterton and Masterton. On the other side of the peak is the vast wilderness of the Tararua Range.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Moonlight Peak has a hot tub for two.

After being dropped off, you won't see anybody – this is where you'll stay, and you won't be able to leave. But you'll have everything you need, including a full kitchen, a hot tub, and dressing gowns which you can spend the day in. And of course, a view to enjoy.

The suite is like a large luxury hotel room, and you'll spend most of the day lounging in bed, in the hot tub, tucked up on the couch reading, or watching storms roll in.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Moonlight Peak is an off-grid luxury suite.

Cheese, please

If you're in the Wairarapa for a wine weekend, remember what also gets better with age: cheese. The tiny town of Featherston is the region's Garden of Edam – the C'est cheese shop has one of the largest ranges of speciality cheeses in the country.

One of the many things I miss about closed borders is not being able to travel to Europe, where cheese is taken so seriously; it's almost a religion. We make lots of milk in New Zealand, but as a country, we haven't really embraced artisan cheesemaking like we do, for example, craft beer.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cheesy mushrooms on toast at C’est cheese.

However, this little cheese shop makes you feel like you could be in Europe; you'll find creations like The Drunken Nanny, which is goat's cheese from Martinborough, Grinning Gecko camembert from Whangārei and even creations by its own brand: the Remutaka Pass Creamery.

The cheese nirvana is located in one of the town's historic buildings (almost 150 years old), which is also home to a cheese bar, where you can try heavily-cheesed scones alongside cheesy mushrooms on toast with a giant cheese wafer.

Willy Wonka's (tiny) factory

Two of the best things in life are chocolate and getting something for free. Greytown's Schoc Chocolates combines both at its "Chocolate Therapy Studio”.

On the town's main road is a colonial-style cottage that all chocolate lovers need to experience. Despite its small size, "Chocologist" Murray Langham has packed a remarkable amount of cocoa creations inside.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The soft butter caramel truffle at Schoc is heavenly.

The shop has more than 60 flavours, including the popular lime and chilli, Earl Grey tea, apricot and rosemary, geranium, fennel, and curry and papadums – which won gold at the NZ Chocolate Awards last year. Don't worry, they aren't all unusual flavours, you still have the likes of rose chocolate (irresistible if you have a sweet tooth) and smokey almond milk.

Too much to choose? You can try any of the 60 or more flavours for free to help you decide.

I love the thought that goes into each bar. For example, "Taste Wellington" represents the city with its flavours. It has salt because Langham explains it represents "the taste of the sea breeze on a good day or the hurricane on a normal day”. He then adds coffee because the city runs on it. And finally, "with Wellington full of civil servants, sits the caramel personality”. Langham is an expert at decoding what your chocolate preference says about you, in a practice he calls “chocology”. The result, for the “Taste Wellington”, is a delicious salt, coffee, caramel combination.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The communities around the Wairarapa’s south coast are remote, many without cellphone reception.

More information:

Where to stay:

The Pinot Villas provides accommodation in the heart of Martinborough from $215 a night. See: pinotvillas.co.nz

Le Gra Vineyard and Winery has a private studio on a beautiful winery near Masterton from $190. See: legra.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff The road trip around Cape Palliser is partly metal road.

Moonlight Peak can be booked through Canopy Camping: canopycamping.co.nz/moonlight-peak

Prices start from $450 per night, which includes a complimentary 4WD transfer up to the peak. You can’t drive your own car up.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The fishing village of Ngawi.

Cheese and Chocolate:

C'est Cheese in Featherston, see: cestcheese.co.nz

Schoc Chocolate in Greytown, see: schoc.co.nz

Getting there: Martinborough is a 1 hour 20 minute drive from Wellington. Cape Palliser Lighthouse is a further hour.

