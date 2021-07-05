Room review: Quiet luxury at Kāpiti's Cottage 103

When the sun shines, the deck is the perfect place to enjoy it.

The place

This chocolate box-cute cottage is like a Tardis. On one side you’ve got the bustling Kāpiti Expressway and the endless construction of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, and on the other is the quiet elegance of Cottage 103.

Location

Cottage 103 is tucked between Peka Peka Beach (a 15-minute walk away) and the Tararua Ranges, which were covered in a thick white quilt the weekend we stayed. And light years away from the noise and stress of the city. This is the place you go when you need a reminder that there’s more to life than the rat race.

The backstory

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage was once a snooker hall in Lower Hutt before someone relocated it to Janine Sudbury’s 20-hectare rural property an hour north of Wellington. But that wasn’t the end of its journey; a decade ago, Sudbury moved it 1.5 kilometres from next to the barn/former stables where she hosts weddings and corporate events to its present location, on a gentle rise with views across the pristine farmland.

Sudbury/Stuff Check out the view from Cottage 103 and your shoulders will immediately drop.

READ MORE:

* Room Review: Clarence Hotel & Bistro, Bay of Plenty's historic and stylish highlight

* Wellington regional escapes for you and your Valentine any time of the year

* How Ōtaki is coming into its own

Sudbury’s backstory is just as interesting; the former BBC journalist came to New Zealand on holiday in 1999 and never went home. For almost a decade she worked as journalist and documentary maker for National Radio before launching Impact Leadership, the leadership coaching business she started in London 18 years ago. Everyone from the All Blacks to leading Kiwi corporates have undertaken Sudbury’s innovate courses, which incorporate interaction with horses to help develop leadership presence.

Sudbury/Stuff The living room has everything you need for a cosy winter night.

The space

Think country casual mixed with luxurious touches: comfy leather sofas, a huge fire and oodles of windows to take advantage of the pinch-me rural views. There’s no scrimping on space, and it’s a clever mix of old and new, including a former French grape-picking basket, repurposed as a wood-box, that had me emailing Sudbury for details on where I could buy one.

Local interior designer Rachel Johnson helped Sudbury source the furniture and fittings, including the pretty blue and silver wallpaper imported from the US which is apparently a favourite with brides getting ready for their weddings at the uber-cool barn two minutes’ walk away.

Sudbury/Stuff The stylish wallpaper in the master bedroom is the perfect backdrop for many bridal Instagram posts.

Bring your own bubble bath and soak in the claw-foot bathtub until your fingers resemble prunes (or is that just me?)

There’s a barbecue pavilion surrounded by towering olive trees which I’d imagine in summer would be like being in the Mediterranean. The hot tub was a recent addition and, surrounded by twinkling fairy lights, was just what the doctor ordered for a freezing June night. No amount of meditation could compete with the peace this place offers.

Stepping out

Throw on your gumboots and wander around the property, marvelling that so much tranquillity is so close to New Zealand’s capital.

Walk to the beach or drive to Ōtaki Forks for bush walks where you won’t see another human. If, for some reason you crave people, Paraparaumu is a 13-minute drive away, where restaurants such as 50/50 or Waikanae’s Long Beach Café will feed and water you in style.

The food

Cottage 103 is self-catering with a stylish fully-equipped kitchen, so either bring your own provisions or head to the above eateries. A nice touch is the home-made caramel chocolate slice Sudbury left for us.

Highlight

Sudbury has a long association with horses and their near relatives and if guests ask nicely they can hang out with Jack the Palomino, Gizzy the pony or Tansy the miniature horse. I spent half an hour brushing the three cheeky donkeys – Honty, Milly and Daisy – and now I want one.

Lowlight

That the fire wasn’t lit when we arrived. But that’s our bad because we forgot to tell Sudbury our ETA. That’s honestly all I’ve got.

Essentials

In winter prices are $475 per night with a two-night minimum stay, while in summer it’s $675 per night, again with a two-night minimum stay. Visit sudbury.co.nz for availability and to book.

The writer was hosted by Cottage 103 at Sudbury.