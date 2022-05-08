Five family-friendly hotels in Wellington and Wairarapa

Families can have the best of both worlds in Wellington and Wairarapa.

The tightly packaged Wellington inner city makes hopping between attractions and grabbing a bite to eat incredibly easy. Along the Kāpiti Coast visitors can make the most of the outdoors, while over the hill in Wairarapa there’s ample green space for young humans to run around. Adults can let off some steam here by sniffing, swirling and sipping the fruits of wine country.

There’s a surprising number of family-friendly accommodation options between the regions, making it easy to hop around with the entire clan. Here are five family-friendly hotels with enough room and amenities to make your next stay a pleasant one.

Village Marketing/Stuff Boulcott Suites offers single-level suites, townhouses and penthouses.

Boulcott Suites

These spacious, modern self-contained apartments in Te Aro have more than enough room for the whole family – there's no need to share a bed here. Choose from a single-level suite, townhouse or penthouse, depending on whether you need one, two or four bedrooms.

The last thing you probably want to be doing on holiday is tracking down somewhere to chuck on a load of washing. Luckily, the apartments come equipped with in-room laundry amenities, including a washing machine and dryer, and full kitchen facilities.

If self-catering, the closest supermarket is five minutes away, or you could take the short stroll around Wellington’s city centre where delicious goodies can be found on every corner and down every side street – there are more restaurants per capita than New York, after all. See: villagegroup.nz/stay/boulcott-suites

Trust House Ltd/Stuff The pool is a popular attraction at Copthorne Solway Park Wairarapa.

Copthorne Hotel & Resort Solway Park Wairarapa

This sprawling 102-room lodge is located on the outskirts of Masterton, bringing guests close to the countryside, walking trails, local vineyards and the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

There’s plenty going on inside the grounds, too, including facilities for both entertainment and relaxation. The indoor pool and games room suit all weather conditions, while sunnier days can be spent between the tennis courts and playground.

Groups and families will fit comfortably in the suites. Elsewhere, the 40sqm apartments offer all the comforts of a hotel with the added benefit of a kitchenette. See: millenniumhotels.com

Raumati Sands Resort

Raumati Beach sits just 100 metres from this Kāpiti Coast resort.

There are 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments within the complex, each set across two levels and featuring kitchen, dining and laundry facilities. There's room for six guests in each.

The complex offers a hot tub and heated mineral pool and there's no shortage of local attractions in the area. Take a guided tour across to the nearby Kāpiti Island or keep an eye out for native wildlife, including tuatara, kiwi, kea and kākā, at the Ngā Manu Nature Reserve. See: raumatisands.co.nz

Supplied Novotel Wellington's interconnecting rooms are suitable for families.

Novotel Wellington

Novotel Wellington is another family-friendly option right in the heart of Wellington CBD. Twin rooms are best suited to smaller families, but if availability allows, neighbouring rooms can be booked to create more space.

Nearby attractions include the Wellington Botanic Garden with its large play area and duck pond, and the iconic Wellington Cable Car from which riders will cop views across the city. Down at the waterfront you can take a tour of the harbour by kayak or ride along the promenade in a Crocodile Bike. New Zealand's national museum and art gallery, Te Papa Tongarewa, lives here too.

Those staying put at the four-star hotel can make the most of the facilities, including Caucus bar and restaurant, which serves up buffet breakfast, à la carte dinner and 24-hour room service. The lap swimming pool. See: all.accor.com

U Hotel Group/Stuff U Hotel Group Masterton offers self-contained four-bedroom villas.

U Hotel Group

Even your four-legged family member is invited to this hotel chain. The U Hotel Group has several properties across the Wellington-Wairarapa region.

Frederick Street’s U Boutique Hotel has a choice of 13 rooms available, including smaller couple suites with shared bathroom facilities to family apartments with a kitchenette and ensuite. Two rooms are configured as family suites, made up of a queen bed and three single beds, while another large room comes with a living and dining area, separate kitchen and bedroom area featuring king and single beds.

In Masterton, travellers can book a self-contained two-bedroom apartment or spread across an entire four-bedroom villa with a separate kitchen, dining room and lounge. This one sleeps a total of 12 people between the bedrooms and lounge. Make use of the outdoor swimming pool in the warmer months. See: uhotelgroup.com

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.