Three of the best upcoming Wellington events

Move over Melbourne, Wellington has a foodie street that may be the world's tastiest laneway.

Take a trip down the rabbit hole for an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party, sink your teeth into a week-long literary festival, and see award-winning films from across the globe.

Dirty Little Secret

This Wellington rooftop bar is taking visitors through the looking glass this Halloween (October 30 and 31) with an invitation to the Alice in Wonderland-themed ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’. Take a trip down the rabbit hole with themed cocktails, prizes for best dressed guests and all the nostalgia you can handle. Just don’t be late for this very important date! See: dirtylittlesecret.co.nz

Dirty Little Secret Themed tea cup cocktails will be on the menu for two days.

READ MORE:

* Hospitality sector lights up the capital with new foodie festival Eat, Drink, Play

* New festival for capital merges arts, hospitality sectors



WellingtonNZ LitCrawl is an annual highlight of Verb Wellington.

Verb Festival

If books and stories are your thing, you’ll be entranced by Wellington’s eighth annual Verb Festival which showcases all things reading and writing with a range of events featuring writers, poets and storytellers. This year that includes Kiwi writer Meg Mason whose novel Sorrow and Bliss has won fans the world over. This year’s festival runs from November 3-7. See: verbwellington.nz

WellingtonNZ More than 160 features will screen at the 2021 festival.

NZ International Film Festival

Sadly Covid has cancelled Auckland’s programme this year but Christchurch opens the annual film extravaganza on October 29, and it kicks off in Wellington on November 4. Highlights include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, featuring actress Olivia Colman. Dame Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog opens this year’s festival. See: nziff.co.nz