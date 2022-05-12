The best restaurants in Wellington for a special occasion

Move over Melbourne, Wellington has a foodie street that may be the world's tastiest laneway.

While there are plenty of places where you can dine on the cheap in Wellington, if you’re looking to splash out on something a little fancier, you’re equally spoiled for choice.

This is a city that is serious about its food, home to some of the country’s most accomplished chefs. But it’s certainly not all white tablecloths and haughty sommeliers – you’ll find the capital’s top dining spots are as vibrant and eclectic as the city itself.

Here are some of the best restaurants in Wellington to book for a special occasion.

Hiakai

Ross Giblin/Stuff Monique Fiso’s Hiakai restaurant has won international acclaim.

Few restaurants in New Zealand have commanded global attention quite like Hiakai. Since opening in 2016, the trailblazing eatery in the suburb of Mount Cook has won widespread acclaim, including being featured on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel list for 2021, and being named among Time magazine’s World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2019.

Hiakai means “hungry” in Māori, and chef-owner Monique Fiso specialises in Māori cuisine, showcasing indigenous ingredients and cooking techniques. Offering a set menu inspired by Māori myths and legends, it really is an experience like no other.

Be prepared to have to book months in advance to get a table, but the wait will be worth it.

Shepherd

Jeff McEwen/WellingtoNNZ Shepherd is known for its playful take on fine-dining.

Hannahs Laneway is full of foodie gems, home to local peanut butter makers Fix & Fogg, Wellington Chocolate Factory, an authentic Neapolitan pizza shop, and much more. But the jewel in the laneway's crown is Shepherd, a restaurant known for its playful take on fine-dining.

Walk up the hot pink steps and you’ll find yourself in the quirky dining space, surrounded by jars of pickles. There’s an open kitchen where you can watch chef Shepherd Elliott preparing his unique plates, like savoury steamed custard or “duck nuggets” paired with sweet and sour sauce.

They’re also open for brunch on weekends, and the menu is just as epic, with everything from truffled mushrooms on toast to fried chicken sandwiches, paired with enormous mimosas and bloody marys.

Rita

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Rita is a gem of a restaurant in the inner-city suburb of Aro Valley.

In a tiny 100-year-old workers cottage in Aro Valley is Rita, a gem of a restaurant that is well worth the 10-minute trek from Cuba Street.

The dining area is so intimate that it feels like you’re stepping inside someone’s home. There’s room for 30, with nifty little tables featuring pull-out drawers containing cutlery and your menus to save space.

Something that makes Rita special is you don’t choose what you eat – every night there’s a different three-course menu, inspired by whatever local and seasonal ingredients the chefs have managed to get their hands on. This approach might make some fussy diners nervous, but so much thought goes into the menu that it all goes together perfectly, and you’ll find yourself blown away by ingredients you might not otherwise have tried (although if you have any allergies you can always note them when booking). There are always some extra side dishes on offer, too.

You menu is handwritten, with your name on it, a personal touch which makes for a neat souvenir of your evening.

Dragons

WellingtonNZ Dragons offers the ultimate yum cha experience.

If you have a large group to accommodate, look no further than Chinese restaurant Dragons. The lazy susans on its big round tables are some of the most-spun in the capital, with diners gathering for BYO banquets and the best dim sum in town.

The yum cha experience is intense, but great fun, as wait staff expertly navigate their way between tables with trolleys and trays piled with dumplings, buns, and deep-fried delights. If you come for dinner, you’ll be presented with a menu that rivals the phone book in length, although you can take the stress out of ordering by opting for a set menu filled with favourites.

Service is extremely efficient – wait staff wear headsets, so if the custard buns haven’t made it your way yet, a few muttered words into the mic and they will be summoned for you – and the food is top quality. You also get a lot of it for your money.

Highwater Eatery

WellingtonNZ Highwater Eatery is a slick spot at any time of day.

On lower Cuba Street is a stylish all-day eatery that looks like something straight out of Melbourne – which makes sense, as the owners had recently returned from Australia’s culinary capital when they opened Highwater in 2019.

It's the sort of place you can visit for all sorts of occasions, whether it’s a laid-back brunch at the weekend, a mid-week business lunch, or just perching at the bar with a glass of wine from their natural-focused list and some oysters. For the ultimate foodie experience, go for the chef’s menu, which features a wide selection of shared plates.

Nearly everything on your plate is made in-house, from the butter to the bacon, which guarantees every bite is delicious.

Hippopotamus

Supplied Hippopotamus combines French-style cooking with fresh local ingredients.

Located on the third floor of the QT Wellington, Hippopotamus isn’t your standard hotel restaurant. It’s an institution in its own right, considered one of the capital’s top fine-dining spots. It’s also one of the city’s most sophisticated watering holes, with its gorgeous mirrored bar and extensive drinks menu.

Executive chef Jiwon Do prepares his French-inspired dishes using local ingredients, with two-course, three-course and six-course menus on offer. There’s also a “tableside theatre” experience, where a prime cut of beef or rack of lamb is wheeled out on a trolley and carved in front of diners, followed by a fiery crêpes suzette for dessert.

The whole experience is sensational, from the sparkling views over Wellington harbour, to the impeccable service, to the exceptionally crafted dishes. Can’t make it for dinner? Book in for high tea, served on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Jano Bistro

This two-storey yellow cottage at the top of Willis Street might look quaint on the outside, but inside, head chef Pierre Fenoux – who hails from France – prepares some of the most interesting and innovative degustation menus around, inspired by whatever is in season.

There are two menus – the four-course Jano Tasting, offered on Thursdays, and the eight-course Jano Experience on Fridays and Saturdays, with beverage matches available. The menus are ever-changing, so exactly what you’ll get is a surprise.

The vibe is fancy, but friendly – Fenoux takes the time to explain each course to diners, and it’s obvious how much care and passion goes into each beautifully-presented plate.

Logan Brown

WellingtonNZ Logan Brown is a legendary Wellington fine-dining spot.

For 25 years, two words have been synonymous with fine-dining in the capital: Logan Brown. Co-founded by Steve Logan and Al Brown in 1996, the restaurant housed in a grand old banking chamber on Cuba Street is an undisputed icon of the food scene.

It’s a set menu of three courses, featuring a selection of regularly changing dishes. But one constant is the pāua ravioli – it’s been on the menu since day one, and is one to tick off your culinary bucket list.

Despite Logan Brown’s lofty reputation, you shouldn’t feel intimidated stepping through the distinctive red door. This is a spot where diners from all walks of life are made to feel welcome, whether you’re celebrating a birthday, graduation, or enjoying a special date night.

