Moore Wilson's: The Wellington supermarket that's a must-visit destination

With everything from giant cheese wheels to fried chicken burgers on offer, Wellington supermarket Moore Wilson's is a foodie haven.

With its plethora of places to eat, most visitors to Wellington wouldn’t dream of stepping foot inside a supermarket.

But Moore Wilson’s isn’t just any supermarket. In fact, it couldn’t be further from the fluorescent-lit, aisle-trawling experience you’ve come to expect from your weekly shop.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Moore Wilson’s is a Wellington icon.

To even call it a supermarket isn’t quite right – because it’s so much more.

Sure, it has all your produce and pantry staples, but it’s also a place where local chefs and café owners come to stock up on specialist supplies, with just about everything food-related under the one roof.

READ MORE:

* The best places to eat in Wellington, according to this food festival organiser

* Travel bites: The salted caramel cookie from Leeds Street Bakery is a Wellington icon

* Back Your Backyard: 12-hour guide to Wellington



Moore Wilson’s has been serving the capital’s foodies since 1918, when it was founded by Fredrick Moore as a wholesale business. It’s been owned and run by the Moore family ever since (the Wilson part of the name comes from a founding partner who ended up leaving the business after just one year, but apparently Moore liked the way the names sounded together and decided to keep it like that).

The flagship store on the corner of Tory and College Streets is divided into several zones, and most visitors will begin their journey of culinary discovery at Moore Wilson’s Fresh.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The entry to Moore Wilson’s Fresh store.

You’ll be lured in by the store’s intoxicating citrus perfume. Moore Wilson’s is famous for its orange juice, which is squeezed instore. Some fans swear by the stuff for its hangover-curing properties.

Make your way past the glossy fruits and vegetables to the bakery section. Nothing is made onsite – instead, bakeries all over the city deliver a selection of treats every morning, from custard squares and croissants to full-sized cakes and tarts that are perfect for taking to dinner parties. It’s basically a showroom for baked goods.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff A small selection of cakes on display in the bakery section.

Another feature is the giant, glass-walled fromagerie, which houses supersized wheels of brie and Swiss gruyere. In another cabinet in front, you’ll find every variety of cheese you could think of in more portable sizes – including a few really stinky ones for the bravest connoisseurs.

While you can hunt down ingredients from all over the globe, there’s a strong focus on local products. You might be aware of the capital’s coffee obsession – and here you’ll find beans from around 10 local roasteries, which can be ground to take home or made into a flat white or long black to drink while you shop – but did you know Wellington was also a hotspot for hot sauce makers? You’ll find them all stocked at Moore Wilson’s.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Apostle hot sauces are handmade in Paekākāriki and stocked at Moore Wilson’s.

Once you’ve made it out of Fresh, head through the car park – passing by a mural created specially for the business by Dick Frizzell – and you’ll end up at the liquor store, where you’ll find a huge range of wines (both New Zealand and imported), gins and other spirits, specialist cocktail ingredients and craft beers. You can even fill your own riggers of craft beer, with the taps changing regularly.

You’re most likely to spot one of Wellington’s top chefs shopping in the Foodservice warehouse, which stocks essentials in bulk. Need 15 litres of cooking oil in a pinch? No problem.

But there are plenty of bulk goodies that would also appeal to non-chefs – like a giant carton of Whittaker’s Peanut Slabs, for instance.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Meet Granny Smith in the Lego section of the toy department.

Upstairs is the kitchen and homeware section, where you can shop for proper chef’s knives, appliances and gadgets, as well as glassware and crockery. If you should find yourself admiring a local café’s cups and saucers, there’s a good chance they got them here.

This section is also home to a beautifully curated cookbook collection – with everything from Ottolenghi to the Australian Women’s Weekly birthday cake book – and even a toy shop, with a huge selection of children’s books, board games, and toys from popular brands like Lego and Sylvanian Families.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The cookbook corner is the perfect place to go for some inspiration.

If you’re feeling peckish after all that shopping, you can head downstairs to the piazza, where there’s a hole-in-the-wall shop selling authentic sushi as well as two food pods – one Greek and one Vietnamese – cooking up quick meals to go.

But one of the city’s best hidden foodie gems can be found in the upstairs carpark. The Chook Wagon is housed in a replica 1947 Citroen H-Van, and churns out free-range rotisserie chickens.

They also do an epic buttermilk fried chicken burger for just $12, with your choice of either sriracha or ranch dressing.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The tasty Chook Wagon burger.

Moore Wilson’s might remind you of places you’ve visited overseas – a deli in New York, perhaps, or a food market in Madrid even – but really, there’s nowhere else like it.

To pop into “Moore’s” for one thing and leave with bulging bags full of nothing you need but everything you want is quite possibly the ultimate Wellington experience.

Fact file: Moore Wilson’s Wellington is located on the corner of Tory Street and College Street. There are also branches in Porirua, Lower Hutt and Masterton. For more information, see moorewilsons.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.