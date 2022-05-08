Discover Wellington's secret cherry blossom garden

See more than 300 cherry trees burst into bloom at the Blossom Valley festival at Aston Norwood Gardens.

A springtime trip to Japan to see the country’s famed cherry blossoms is on many travellers’ bucket lists.

But many people don’t know there’s a place in New Zealand that would easily rival some of Japan’s most popular sakura spots.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The planting of cherry blossoms at Aston Norwood Gardens was inspired by a trip to Japan.

That place is Aston Norwood Gardens, located on State Highway 2 at Kaitoke north of Wellington, just before you head over the Remutaka Hill Road that takes you to the Wairarapa.

The 14 acres of gardens were established by Mark and Fiona Rammell in 1994. Mark, at that time an Air New Zealand pilot, had recently returned from a trip to Kyoto during the cherry blossom season, and was inspired to recreate the experience.

They found the closest variant to the iconic pink yoshino cherry tree available in New Zealand, the awanui, and planted around 300 of the trees in the gardens.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The awanui is New Zealand’s version of the cherry blossom.

These days, Aston Norwood is thought to boast the largest collection of this type of cherry tree in Aotearoa. In spring, the gardens are transformed into a frothy, candyfloss-hued wonderland as the show-stopping trees bloom, before their petals fall to the ground like confetti.

While the gardens have long been considered a bit of a hidden gem, the secret has got out about the cherry blossoms in recent years – and now they attract tens of thousands of flower fans every year.

ASTON NORWOOD/Supplied Flower fans flock to Aston Norwood to see the cherry blossoms.

To manage the cherry blossom chaos, last year they held the inaugural Blossom Valley festival, with ticketed sessions from mid-September to early October, when the trees are usually in full bloom (although this is dependent on the weather – it’s best to keep an eye out on their Facebook page for updates).

A $10 ticket lets you wander through the gardens, admiring the trees in daytime. But there are also after-dark sessions, where the trail is all lit up, so you can walk beneath the glowing canopy of blossoms.

Lilia Alexander/Supplied Head to Blossom Valley after dark to see the blossoms in a whole new light.

They’ve confirmed the festival will be back for 2022 – and they’re hoping it will be able to be bigger and better than ever.

While spring is undoubtedly a highlight, Aston Norwood Gardens is a beautiful place to visit at any time of year.

A day pass to enter the gardens costs $5. As well as the cherry trees, there are also maples, rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas to admire, depending on the season. Mark describes it as a “traditional English garden, with an Asian flavour”.

WellingtonNZ/Supplied While the blossoms are a highlight, the gardens can be visited year-round.

One thing that will remind you of what part of the world you’re in is the birdlife – you might see a kererū, or when the cherry trees are in blossom, a tūī.

A pretty waterfall, pond and weeping willows add to the tranquillity, with seats dotted throughout the grounds so you can enjoy a quiet moment with nature.

If you’re driving from Wellington to the Wairarapa, Aston Norwood Gardens is also a great place to stop for a coffee and a bite at the on-site café, which serves up country-style fare throughout the day.

There is also accommodation at Aston Norwood, which consists of five one-bedroom chalets overlooking the gardens, each with a private veranda. Perfect for when you need to take some time out to smell the blossoms.

Fact file:

Aston Norwood is a 45-minute drive from Wellington. Visit astonnorwood.co.nz for more details about the gardens, café and accommodation. Blossom Valley 2022 is running from Thursday 15 September to Sunday 2 October. To find out more about the festival and purchase tickets, visit blossomvalley.nz.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.