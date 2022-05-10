Culture in the capital: The best museums and galleries to explore in Wellington

When you think of Wellington, arts and culture are at the forefront of any experience. Whether it’s the lost nightlife of the 80s, the musical talent emerging from local bars or some of the country’s most renowned artists, there’s good reason why Wellington was dubbed ‘the coolest little capital in the world’ by Lonely Planet.

If you’re visiting Wellington, a taste of this culture is inescapable. It could be a night at the theatre, or it could be a busker you pass by on the windy waterfront. But more than likely you’ll get your culture hit at some of the city’s best museums and galleries. If you’re not sure where to begin, this quick guide to Wellington promises to make your trip all culture, no stress.

Te Papa Tongarewa: Museum of New Zealand

Dominion-Post The Private Jack Dunn display at Gallipoli, The Scale of Our War exhibition at Te Papa.

Our national museum is truly a national treasure and it’s something every visitor to the capital should explore. You’ll find children around the country who have fond memories of the earthquake house on school trips and it still stands today. But alongside permanent fixtures that display everything from a colossal squid to the incredible Gallipoli exhibition, you’ll find some of the country’s most impressive works and tales of history. Currently, Lisa Reihana’s in Pursuit of Venus [infected] uses modern technology to challenge the Eurocentric narrative of wallpaper produced by Joseph Dufour in 1804.

City Gallery Wellington

Elias Rodriguez Matarau is the new exhibition at City Gallery Wellington.

Famous in recent years for Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi, the giant hand that looms over the entrance, this gallery is easily home to some of the most wonderful exhibitions I’ve ever seen. Free for all, but with donations encouraged, this multi-functioning space offers works from film and photography to sculpture and mixed media, often finding a convergence and just the right balance.

Enjoy Contemporary Art Space

In the ever-cool Cuba Quarter, Enjoy Contemporary Art Space began its story in 2000 as an artist-run space. Retaining that energy for the last two decades, the space has evolved to include publishing and events. The non-profit organisation is dedicated to developing and promoting contemporary art practice in the city. It’s a cool space to call by and check out, as you’re always guaranteed to discover new works from an emerging artist.

Space Place - Carter Observatory

WellingtonNZ Children driving the spaceship simulator at Space Place.

For science nuts and space fanatics, this is a little out of the scope of a usual museum, but no less deserving of a visit. Space Place is found at Carter Observatory, at the top of the famous Cable Car and the entrance to the Wellington Botanic Garden. What makes this space so beautiful, aside from the observatory itself, is the immersive experience where no matter the time of day, you can discover more of the sheer magnificence of the surrounding universe. This should be a must on any list, especially for a visit with kids in tow.

New Zealand Portrait Gallery

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Food artist Caitlin le Harivel hosted an edible art exhibition at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery in November.

For those seeking solace in traditional portraiture, New Zealand’s Portrait Gallery is an essential visit. Here you can encounter stories of New Zealanders through the art of portraiture, in a unique medley of art and artefact. In Shed 11, a historic building on the Wellington waterfront, this incredible collection has been curated entirely with the support of donations, volunteers and government grants to secure a long-term lease on the building it now calls home.

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision

Cinema has helped to put our capital on the international map. We all know the great success stories like Lord of the Rings, or the more localised hits like Boy, but a complete collection of New Zealand’s works? That’s rare to come by. Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision is home to the New Zealand Archive of Film, Television and Sound. It’s our country’s audiovisual treasure trove, spanning the history of movies, radio and TV. But it’s not just for the industry to pore over; the incredible curators have made this collection open to anyone who wants to uncover our past.

Wellington Museum

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington Museum lives in a 1892 heritage building on the waterfront.

Not to be confused with our national museum, Wellington’s own offers a unique history of the capital. Housed within the beautiful 1892 heritage building designed by leading architect Frederick de Jersey Clere, the architecture is just the starting point of the capital’s history. Uncover the city’s maritime history, from the inception of the iconic waterfront to the tragic tale of the Wahine disaster, and take time to discover what life in Pōneke was like prior to colonisation.

Adam Art Gallery - Victoria University

Nestled in the middle of Victoria University’s Kelburn Campus is Adam Art Gallery, a purpose-created space to inject arts into the student life. It initiates, produces and presents a highly-regarded programme of exhibitions, events and publications; manages and develops the University’s Art Collection, and provides a vital platform for critical thinking across media, disciplines, cultures and contexts. But it’s not solely curated for students, the gallery is open to everyone Tuesdays to Sundays, and offers a learning-first approach to art.

Katherine Mansfield House & Garden

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Katherine Mansfield's house opened to the public in 1988.

Katherine Mansfield is a Pōneke literary icon and no museum tour would be complete without a visit to the home and garden that birthed some of the country’s greatest works. The house, tucked away in Thorndon behind the parliamentary buildings and the traditionally less arts-focused end of town, offers something for everyone - from historians to garden and literature lovers.

Kura Gallery

With galleries in both Auckland and Wellington, Kura Gallery has been a home showcasing Māori art and Māori artists since 1998. The gallery serves as both an exhibition and retail space for brimming with traditional and contemporary Māori carving, original artworks, original design, extraordinary jewellery, furniture and genuine pounamu/greenstone carvings that weave together our collective history.

The Dowse Art Museum

SUPPLIED The Maiangi Waitai: Atea-a-Rangi at The Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt in 2019.

Away from the centralised chaos of inner city Wellington, The Dowse Art Museum makes a trip to Lower Hutt more than worth it. Another space that centralises its focus on contemporary art, you can expect to find everything from fine art to fashion. Current exhibitions include Fiona Pardington's te whitinga o te pō (the shining lady of the night), an exhibition featuring a series of works exploring the now extinct huia, and She Shed, featuring the work of seven contemporary makers in wool craft.

Bartley + Company Art

Tucked away on Garrett Street, you would be forgiven for strolling past Bartley + Company Art, but aficionados and collectors know that this is the space to visit if you’re looking for something to bring home. The gallery’s ethos is, “any gallery is only as good as the company it keeps.” Bartley & Company Art values the company of artists and the company of viewers, supporters and collectors.

Cable Car Museum

ROSA WOODS Ride Wellington’s Cable Car up to the museum.

While kids can keep amused with a simple ride up the Cable Car, those looking to discover a different side of Wellington's history will find it at the Cable Car Museum. Part museum, part engine room, here you can discover all the bells and whistles that keep the carriage running.

Page Galleries

Page Galleries is another commercial contemporary gallery adored by curators, as it represents some of the country’s most wonderful leading artists, such as Dick Frizzell and Toss Woollaston. Initially focused on historical artworks, the gallery quickly established itself as an authority in fine arts. Today, Page Galleries maintains a strong focus on the secondary market, with resales of significant works by artists including Rita Angus and Colin McCahon. Think of this as your go-to space for pre-loved paintings.

