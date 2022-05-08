A local's guide to shopping in Wellington

Wellingtonians carry themselves differently to the rest of the country. There’s an inherent air of coolness that surrounds them as they tread their way across the city, headphones in and not caring what anyone thinks about their style. Or at least it seems that way to an outsider. In an ironic reality, there’s a lot of consideration that goes into looking that effortlessly cool.

Arguably more so than anywhere else in the country, Wellington celebrates individuality in style. It’s the city where not being cool makes you even cooler, and when it comes to shopping, we can’t get enough of it.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Augusta Buchanan at Thrift, on Cuba Street

Shopping in Wellington is worth the trip alone. From the vintage stores that line Cuba Street, to the Golden Mile of Lambton Quay, and the intimate boutiques that you’ll find nestled in between, Wellington really is the only place you need to go for complete retail therapy or indulgence.

So from someone who’s spent more than my fair share of time ‘just browsing, thanks’ in Wellington’s shops, here are the flagships to put on your radar next time you’re in town.

Good As Gold

If you’re looking to encapsulate the Wellington look with one swift shop, Good As Gold should be your first port of call. This store is streetwear-meets-international fashion, where you’ll find a carefully curated collection of under the radar labels under the same roof. Since opening the doors in 2004, Good As Gold has developed somewhat of a cult-like following, in the best sense of the word, where they have brought a community of creatives with one common goal – cool clothes for cool people.

Kowtow

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Kowtow founder Gosia Piatek at her College Street store.

Perhaps one of Wellington’s best-known success stories is Kowtow, the pared-back label that places sustainability and simplicity at the heart of all that they do (and did so for a long time before it was cool too). The College Street flagship is a beautiful experience in itself, where the design and fit out of the space reflect the values and designs you’ll find hanging on the racks. Think boxy shapes, timeless patterns, beautiful fabrics and wonderful working conditions for their artisans.

Service Depot

For timeless, gender-neutral, mostly Aotearoa-made shapes, Service Depot is the one-stop shop. In its new home on Ghuznee Street, this divinely curated boutique that fits the effortlessly edgy Wellington aesthetic, features designers like Jimmy D, Lela Jacobs, Meadowlark and Ovna Ovich. What makes this store so special is its rarity; you’ll struggle to find a store like this anywhere else in the country.

Thrift

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Find a curated collection of secondhand and vintage clothes Thrift on Cuba.

When Thrift opened its doors at the start of 2017, it was immediately at home in the Cuba Street thoroughfare. Offering a curated collection of incredible secondhand and vintage clothes, Thrift is quite unlike the traditional opshop you’re used to. In a pre-pandemic world, some of the staff used to head out to California to source the clothes on offer, and the other racks belong to consignment items – a handpicked selection of just some on offer across the city.

David Jones

ROBERT KITCHIN The David Jones department store in the former Kirkcaldie & Stains building on Lambton Quay.

Aucklanders are no stranger to department stores like David Jones, but for people travelling from more laid-back parts of the country, the Australian store is like a new world of opportunities. The ground floor begins with high-end designer bags, shoes, and make up – as well as an Aesop stand for all of your hand balm needs, and the next few floors only begin to impress. Menswear, homeware and nursery items are all available, from aspirational designers like Balenciaga, Chloe and Gucci. Sometimes it’s even nice just to go for a look too.

Monty’s

New kid on the scene Monty’s prides itself in “providing only the best hand-me-downs”, and claims to be the cool older sibling you always wished you’d had. The space, tucked down the back of Forresters Lane, is home to an ever-changing collection as well as a curated range of clothing, jewellery and homewares all made right here in Aotearoa. And as if it couldn’t get any cooler, Knit Club is held every Tuesday from 5.30pm, with all levels of experience welcome!

Recycle Boutique

Monique Ford/Stuff Recycle Boutique's Wellington store manager Nell Varney packaging up some pre-loved items.

Most Wellington locals have sold their clothes at Recycle Boutique at some point in time, and they’ve likely picked up a new piece from there too. You’ll find outposts of this wildly popular consignment store across the country, where new life is breathed into much-loved clothes. The Vivian Street store is one of New Zealand’s largest and it’s always bustling with people trying to find the best deals. There’s designer, vintage and just downright cool sections so no matter your budget or style, you’re guaranteed to find something you adore.

Kaukau

Bringing together some of the city’s most loved stores, ENA and Precinct 35, is Kaukau, a boutique-meets-gallery space that showcases beautiful clothes, stunning homewares and a holistic shopping experience for all. The space features designers, makers and artists who come together with an offering that encompasses all tastes.

Caughley

WellingtonNZ Head to Caughley for handpicked local and international labels.

Whenever I return to Wellington to visit, Caughley is one place I always have to stop. When it first opened back in 2016 the city hadn’t quite seen anything like it, offering the picks of the season from some of the country’s best designers (and a few international ones too), for men, women and non-binary people across the city. It’s part Seatoun-mum aesthetic, part youthful-edge, and I can’t get enough.

Yu Mei

Monique Ford/Stuff Browse the Yu Mei bag range at the Victoria Street studio.

For purveyors of fine leather, Yu Mei will be a familiar name. This Wellington brand is now found in stores around the world. However a visit to their home city is the best reason for a visit to the Yu Mei lounge. Here, on Victoria Street, you’ll discover a collection of their leather goods – handbags and wallets alike – as well as a collection of art to inspire your experience.

Hunters & Collectors

This is the holy grail of vintage wear. Home to a carefully considered collection of cowboy boots, sequined dresses transported right out of the roaring 20s and a few vintage designer pieces if you’re lucky, Hunters & Collectors is everything you ever dreamed of. On Cuba Street (of course), found right next to the best pastaria in the city, this store may be pricey, but you’re promised a piece that you’ll treasure forever, where no one else has anything like it.

