Cheap thrills: The train ride that costs just $1 a ticket

For just $1, you can go for a ride on Masterton's famous miniature train.

What can a kid get for $1 these days? A frozen coke from McDonald’s. A wee bag of lollies from the dairy, if you’re lucky.

But if you head to the Wairarapa town of Masterton, you’ll find the perfect place to spend your pocket money (and it won’t ruin your teeth, either).

Jet Productions/Supplied A $1 ticket will get you three whirls around the track.

In the centre of town is Queen Elizabeth Park. With an epic playground complete with a flying fox, skate park and BMX track, minigolf, and pedal boating in the lake, it’s easy to see why it’s considered one of the top family parks in New Zealand.

For the past 50 years, the green oasis has also been home to a miniature railway, which runs around an island in the lake.

The railway was at risk of being shut down in the 1980s, but was saved by a group of train lovers who set up the Masterton Miniature Train Society. To this day, it’s kept running through the work of these passionate volunteers, and the support of the community, who recognise how much of a treasure it is.

It’s also thanks to them that the price of the ride is just $1. It’s been that way since 1984 and they have no intention of changing it, as they want to ensure families can afford it.

Jet Productions/Supplied The miniature railway opened in 1972 and is still running to this day.

On days when the train is operating, its presence is signalled by a loud toot of the horn – and from all over the park, the kids come running.

After handing over your gold coin, you’ll be given a ticket, which is clipped by the driver. You then hop into the open-air carriage, sitting astride the bench.

The majority of rides are done by a shiny red diesel-electric locomotive, DG755 – also known as “Doug”.

But if you’re very lucky, you might visit when steam engine locomotive No.74 – dubbed “Atlantic” – is running.

Atlantic is 97 years old, and the old girl is thought to be the biggest miniature steam train working in the southern hemisphere, designed to work in exactly the same way as a full-size steam engine.

The engine has been out of action since 2008, but was recently refurbished, and is now operating every second Sunday.

SUPPLIED Steam engine Locomotive No.74 is back in business.

Whether steam or diesel, a ticket gets you three whirls around the track, travelling at an unexpectedly thrilling 15kph – making it the fastest miniature train in the country.

The park scenery whooshes by as you chug along the track, wind in your hair, with the driver occasionally having to frantically wave a rogue low-flying duck out of the way.

Jet Productions/Supplied With a speed of 15kph, it’s the fastest miniature train in the country.

There’s even a 38-metre-long tunnel the train passes through. Screaming is compulsory, according to number 6 on the list of rules posted at the station.

Young or old, it’s a real hoot – and quite possibly the best fun that $1 can buy.

Fact file: Queen Elizabeth Park is located on Dixon Street, Masterton. The miniature train is open from 11am to 4pm on weekends and public holidays, weather and volunteer dependent. For more information check out the Masterton Miniature Train Society Facebook page.

