Kāpiti Island: Welcome to New Zealand's very own Garden of Eden

Welcome to a jungle-like paradise packed with wildlife, home to some of the rarest creatures New Zealand has to offer.

What's staring at me is millions of years in the making. His eyes are cautiously blinking, wondering if I’m friend or foe.

This is a pretty special moment. There are only around 440 takahē left on the planet, and I've managed to track one down.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We saw a takahē in our first few minutes on the island.

To put that into perspective, there are an estimated 1000 mountain gorillas left in Africa. Around 18,000 white rhinos. And 100,000 Bornean orangutan. Seeing any one of these is a once in a lifetime experience that you'd talk about for years.

But, we have our very version right here in Aotearoa: takahē. And one of the best places to see them in the wild is at New Zealand's very own Garden of Eden: Kāpiti Island.

READ MORE:

* The hotlist - Stuff Travel team's takes on the top things to try this year

* Top 10 Travel stories of 2021: Your favourite Kiwi experiences

* Kiwis' lives as full-time travellers: How a couple quit their jobs to see the world



A visit to this wonderland of wildlife is on many a bucket list, so here's a beginner's guide to making this experience one you’ll never forget.

The basics

The island is a protected predator-free nature reserve, about 10 kilometres long by two kilometres wide sitting off Paraparaumu Beach. It's roughly the size of 2000 rugby fields and is the summit of an ancient mountain range created by tectonic movement 200 million years ago.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A kākā swoops in for a closer look at new arrivals to the island.

Over the centuries, moa and kākāpō would wander between the mountain and the mainland, across a valley now covered by the ocean.

Today, that ocean is an essential protector – preventing pests from reestablishing after the island became predator-free in 1999. But conservation efforts date back much earlier; Kāpiti Island was first declared a nature reserve in 1897, making it one of the oldest in the world.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bush on the island is very dense and full of wildlife.

And it shows, the moment you step on the island, it's as if you've reached a Jurassic fortress, with falcons soaring above a thick canopy of bush that’s alive with a symphony of birdsong. You get the feeling that humans aren't in charge here; nature is.

Getting there is an adventure

There are two main options for exploring the island. A day trip, or you can overnight on a slice of Māori land which is the only part of the island that the Department of Conservation (DOC) doesn't manage.

The whānau-run business dates back to 1820, when the great chief Te Rauparaha led a procession to the island. One of those to arrive was a man named Te Rangi Hīroa, who started a long history on the island now stretching eight generations.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You get the feeling someone is always watching you on Kāpiti Island.

The family-run business, known as Kāpiti Island Nature Tours, has a lodge and glamping tents on their land, which extends about 13 hectares.

The adventure starts well before you even reach the island. Guests gather early at Paraparaumu for a biosecurity check, to make sure the only rats you take to the island are the ones they that go up your nose.

You'll then board a boat in a car park, which is towed with an enormous tractor into the sea, where you set off for a 15-minute ride to another world.

Arrival

The first thing that happens once you arrive is a mandatory briefing. Nobody can land on the island without a permit, meaning boats or sailors can't just come ashore – it's a privilege to be here, and that privilege is tightly controlled. That includes limits on the number of people who can visit each day.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Kāpiti Island Nature Tours runs a ferry to the island.

There are rightly many rules, the most important being that everything on the island is protected, meaning nothing can be removed. It's also imperative that you don’t feed the birds.

We’re then free to explore. There are only a couple of tracks to choose from; either an hour circuit around the shelter or a return journey to the island's peak, which can’t be missed.

We started with the circuit, and within five minutes, our guide had pointed out a cheeky kākā, keeping a close eye on us like a security guard. She then casually gestured to the bush; the look in her eye indicated we didn't want to miss this.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The main track to the summit of the island is a must-do.

Staring straight back at us was a plump takahē, intently interested in what we were up to. We all gathered around to watch; this was our white rhino or gorilla moment.

For decades the birds were assumed to be extinct until a small breeding population was discovered in the remote Murchison Mountains. Today 440 are left, and to see one wandering around is a privilege few experience.

After ten minutes of watching the bird, we moved on. We were about to discover this remarkable island has much more to reveal.

The track to the summit is drenched in constant birdsong. There are feeding stations along the trail, and what you find is a scene straight from a David Attenborough documentary. Birds swoop from every direction, which provides an almost mythical mix of birdsong.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The summit is well worth the walk.

A cheeky kākā has also started guarding the first feeding station, which also serves as a picnic stop. The moment you take your food out, he'll magically appear from the canopy. In many cases, he jumps on your shoulder to snatch the food away. The best advice is to avoid eating here altogether.

The journey to the peak is richly rewarded, with an incredible vista of the windswept west coast of the island. It's then time to make your way back to the beach, where a boat transfers you to the north end of the island. This is where DOC management ends and Māori ownership takes over.

The lodge

The moment you step onto the whānau's land, the feeling of kaitiakitanga, or guardianship, is evident. This family is fiercely proud of their heritage, are staunch protectors of the island, and love sharing the experience with the world.

One of the family members, Wayne Spratt, hosts our visit and starts with a kōrero about the island's rich history, including his family's fascinating whakapapa.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the island’s glamping tents.

We're then shown our rooms; there are two main types of accommodation – cabins or glamping tents, among the marshland.

If you can secure a glamping site (availability is hard to find), don't miss it; you're sure to hear kiwi call at night and be woken by the best alarm clock in the world - a forest full of life.

After a briefing and biscuits, we’re free to explore a series of short walks, or unwind at the lodge, where several birds like the kākā and kerurū serenade themselves for fresh arrivals.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The glamping tents book out fast.

Drinks and cheese are then served during sunset, before a feast is unveiled inside the lodge. The kai is excellent and full of flavour.

But the day is not over. We gather outside under a glowing Milky Way to go kiwi spotting. The island is home to around 1200 little spotted kiwi, and as we wander through the bush, we're surrounded by their calls echoing up the valley. Sadly, we didn't see any – but that's nature – and it's just another excuse to come back.

The magic continued the next day as we woke to a dawn chorus and experienced a hot breakfast under the watchful eye of kākā. We then explored more tracks around the north of the island, before returning for a delicious lunch and ferry back to the mainland.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Kererū are plentiful on the island.

I'm yet to see a gorilla or rhino in the wild, but I can now tick off a takahē. Kāpiti Island is Aotearoa's very own Africa. And it's a safari every Kiwi should experience.

Essentials

Staying there: Kāpiti Island Nature Tours offers the only chance to stay on the island. Prices start from $395 per adult, including return ferry transfers, meals, drinks, and a guided night tour. See: kapitiisland.com

Getting there: The ferry departs Kāpiti Boating Club at Paraparaumu Beach, about 45 minutes' drive north of Wellington.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The author's trip was supported by WellingtonNZ. See: wellingtonnz.com