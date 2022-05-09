Remutaka Rail Trail: The magnificent hidden rail trail

This is the best bike ride you've (probably) never done.

Kiwis love hidden gems, so we're on a mission to find them. Undiscovered Aotearoa is a video-led series by Brook Sabin and Radha Engling to uncover the best bits of New Zealand you never knew about.

I've just emerged from a tunnel with waterfalls gushing on either side. More than 140 years ago, workers would have been digging this tunnel relentlessly with hand tools. Today, I'm whizzing through on an electric bike as we weave along the historic rail trail.

When most people hear “rail trail”, they assume I'm talking about New Zealand's original Great Ride, passing through Central Otago's barrenly beautiful landscape. The Otago Central Rail Trail is world renowned.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The trail passes a number of tunnels.

But this one is quite the contrast. We're deep inside the verdant Remutaka Forest Park, following a lesser-known gem.

The origins of the Remutaka Rail Trail date back to the late 1800s, when engineers were faced with one of the biggest transport challenges of the time: how to get a train line from Wellington to the other side of the mighty Remutaka Range.

The answer was one of the country's steepest railroads, climbing 265 metres over 4 kilometres. It was completed in 1878 and used special Fell mountain locomotives to grip the line on the way up, while break vans would be used on the way down to help keep the speed under control.

The opening was a significant milestone – but just two years later, tragedy befell the new route. In an area known as Siberia Curve, winds that reached 200kph blew several carriages off the line. The accident killed four people and injured many more. Some people were thrown from the carriages, and passengers described seeing the train suspended in "mid-air", hanging to the rest of the train on the tracks and "threatening every moment to fall on them."

Brook Sabin/Stuff The trail is suitable for the whole family.

Despite the tragedy, the rail line continued for decades. While it was decided a tunnel would eventually replace the steep incline, two world wars and the Great Depression delayed efforts. By 1955, an enormous tunnel that reached almost nine kilometres replaced the incline. That meant the remarkable hill track was closed and fell into a state of disrepair.

By the 1980s, the line was brought to life again, this time as a walking and cycle trail that's now used by about 30,000 people each year.

Adventure company Wildfinder, which rents bikes, has a base at the start of the trail in Kaitoke. This is the best place to start, as most of the ride ends up being downhill. You can then either catch a shuttle back to the start, or face a bit of a puff doing the hill in reverse .

Brook Sabin/Stuff A huge new swing bridge is one of the main attractions on the ride.

Along the route, there are many places to stop with boards telling the tales of the railway. You’ll also pass the remote Cross Creek Station, which was where many of the workers who ran the railway were based. For 77 years, the community was a bustling village complete with a school, library, social hall, and even a makeshift swimming pool – today only a few relics remain, but it's a perfect picnic stop.

The trail also takes you through several tunnels and even past Siberia Curve – the scene of the accident. Today the route crosses the valley using a magnificent 90-metre swing bridge that cost around $300,000 to build. Combine that with some beautiful vistas, and you can have one of the region's best day trips – a new rail trail to add to your bucket list.

More information:

Getting there: Access the start of the trail by turning right off State Highway 2 after passing Upper Hutt (when heading north), the Remutaka Rail Trail is signposted from the main highway. From there drive along Kaitoke Summit Road to reach the car park. Wildfinder Kaitoke is on Google Maps, and will direct you to the start of the trail.

Playing there: Wildfinder Kaitoke is open for walk-in customers from 10am to 4pm weekends and public holidays, or available through bookings at other times. Mountain bike rental starts from $35 and electric bikes from $55. Bike and shuttle packages, which will return you to the car park (avoiding the 18km return leg) start from $90. See: wildfinder.co.nz

