Escarpment Track: Welcome to the North Island's best short walk

Almost 500 steps later, this is a walk you'll never forget.

I lived in Wellington for years but have never seen a view quite as good as this.

If you've ever driven up the Kāpiti Coast, you'll know its magnificent drive. The road is wedged between the Tasman Sea and a towering hill that's been pushed up thanks to many years of tectonic movement.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The entire walk is packed with incredible views.

At first glance, it looks like only mountain goats could get up there. And that’s what makes the Escarpment Track remarkable. This walking track, and those who designed it, have done what seemed impossible: transformed this steep terrain into one of the best short walks in New Zealand. Don't let the insanely dull name put you off – this walk really should be called "Aotearoa's stairway to heaven."

Now, just like flying – this walk needs a safety demonstration. Before you start ascending, there are warning signs, making it very clear this is not a walk to do if you are remotely scared of heights. It involves cliffs, steep tracks, and most of it doesn’t have safety barriers. This is not some overly bureaucratic caution – it's real. And there are almost 500 steps, so you need to be fit. But if you're willing to proceed, you'll be richly rewarded.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Just a few of the nearly 500 steps.

The trail runs from Paekākāriki to Pukerua Bay, and is 9.1km long – so you need to allow about three to fours hours to complete the walk.

You're best to start by parking your car at the Paekākāriki train station. This means you can take the train back to where you parked.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The track has heaps of cliffs, so not suitable for anyone with even faint vertigo.

The trail starts off following the coast, which lulls you into a false sense of just how tough the next few hours will be. After 30 or so minutes, you start to get an idea of the gradient as the trail heads towards the hill, and the intense mountain steps begin.

You first pass the site of a kāinga (village) that once sat on the side of the hill, about 15 metres above sea level. In 1850 this was home Manukorihi hapū, with 12 houses, horses and cows living in the small area.

But sightseeing soon gives way to hard work, as you're greeted with one set of steep stairs after another. After a lot of sweat, you’ll soon reach the highest point of the track, with stunning views over the Kāpiti Coast. What follows reminded me of trekking in the Himalayas. Lots of up and down.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the swing bridges on the trail.

Near the end of the track, you're also greeted with two giant swing bridges, which dramatically cross massive valleys that would otherwise be near-impossible to traverse. The swing bridge juxtaposed against a steep cliff on one side, with sweeping sea views on the other, make this a compulsory photo stop.

Around three hours after starting you’ll reach Pukerua Bay to wait for the short train ride back to your car. It's a day that will take your breath away. Quite literally from the hills, then when you stop, from the view.

Essentials:

Getting there: Paekākāriki Station, the starting point of the track, can be reached by rail from Wellington or Waikanae. The station is a 40-minute drive north of Wellington.

Playing there: For more information on walking the trail, see: wellingtonregionaltrails.com

Staying there: Copthorne Hotel Wellington Oriental Bay has rooms starting from $210. See: millenniumhotels.com

