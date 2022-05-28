The café you can't look past in Wellington for 'mouthwatering' pies

A quick chat with Lynne Sandri, artist/judge of the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture, June 2-4, NZ Art Show 2022, Wellington. See: artshow.co.nz

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

I'm unashamedly besotted with my hometown, Wellington. If friends come to stay in early June, I'd be crazy not to take them to the NZ Art Show. It’s Aotearoa’s biggest art show which is in its 19th year this year. It's a visual feast under one roof, a portal into seeing how the creative community is interpreting the world right now.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

It would have to be Better Beach, situated between Seatoun Beach and Worser Bay. At 7.30am every week, around 20 local women – The Better Beach Babes – gather for their cold immersion swim. The water is clear and invigorating and we’re so grateful for having the sea on our doorstep. We know that enduring the southerlies over winter will hopefully make us stronger (or we'll just get thicker skins and grow fins).

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

Our local café, The Larder, in Miramar. You can't go past Chef Jacob's delicious mouthwatering wagyu beef and aged cheddar and chicken and harissa pies. Sarah makes an especially strong Supreme coffee to help wash it down. Yum.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

My artwork has a strong botanical influence so the Hamilton Gardens with its seasonal stories and garden designs is a place I'd love to explore. My addiction to Duck Island Ice Cream, which hails from Hamilton, could also be satisfied at the same time.

