Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spotted leaving Wellington for Auckland

Taika Waititi’s been doing a decent job of showing rumoured new ‘wifey’ Rita Ora the sites so far.

Since the Kiwi filmmaker and British pop star arrived in Wellington earlier this week, they’ve been spotted at a couple of cool but low-key eating establishments (Egmont Street Eatery and Queen Sally’s Diamond Deli) and on Ghuznee Street, “crossing the road”.

It appears the alleged newly-weds have already the windy city for Auckland after they were spotted at Wellington Airport’s domestic terminal on Saturday morning.

If they happen to find themselves back in the capital soon, here are a few things they should check out to make the most out of their Kiwi tour.

Make your own craft beer

We know Waititi’s won an Oscar and all and Ora’s had numerous number one hits, but it can’t hurt to have a back up option, and becoming a brewer is a pretty good plan B. They’d still get to be creative, with the added bonus of getting to drink (or at least surround themselves) with beer all day.

The team at The Occasional Brewer help punters craft their own beer from scratch, teaching them to transform quality hops into potentially the next Garage Project or Heydey Beer Co. The best bit. You get to take home 40 litres of beer – the equivalent to 10 dozen 330ml bottles.

getty Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrived flew from Auckland to Wellington on Monday morning.

Blend your own gin

If craft beer isn’t fancy enough for Waititi now he’s a famous actor and director, he might like to have a go at blending his own gin instead.

At Southward Distilling, you can tour the still and taste four different gins before getting down to business and using their secret botanical ingredients to create your own blend. You’ll get to take it away, so you can impress your fancy Hollywood mates with your own range of signature cocktails later.

Eat your way through Welly’s best vegan restaurants

The manager of Queen Sally’s Diamond Deli told Stuff Ora ordered a vegan meal and you can get some pretty outstanding examples of those in the capital.

Hillside Kitchen suits their style in that it’s small and intimate, and offers some of the best posh plant-based fare in town made from things grown in the garden and foraged. Alternatively (or additionally), The Botanist serves up vegan-friendly brunch dishes such as “pina colada buckwheat pancakes” with pineapple and coconut curd, and a “spudstack” with scrambled tofu and “facon” with spectacular south coast views. Head there for dinner and get stuck into the botanical cocktails, organic wines and craft beers too.

Flight of the Conchords members Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie ahead of a performance for BATS Theatre.

Check out a show at BATS

Jemaine Clement is great and all, but are we getting a bit tired of seeing the same old Kiwi faces in all of Waititi’s flicks?

He could tap into new talent with a show at BATS, the local theatre known for its ‘out there’ performances. Where else would you be able to catch a “queer, diverse Faustian tale set in the New Zealand goldfields” (In Blind Faith) or top Kiwi comedians poke fun at themselves in a regular impov show called Tiny Dog? Given Taika’s 2018 contention that New Zealand is “racist as”, he may also be interested in He Maori?, a musical comedy exploring “the absurdity of being both the coloniser and the colonised in New Zealand”.

Stay in a lighthouse

Neither Waititi nor Ora is afraid to be a bit different, so it’s only fitting they stay somewhere that breaks the mould too.

The Lighthouse in Island Bay fits that description perfectly and has the added bonus of being extra private – they’ll get the whole place to themselves. It’s not as posh as the places they might be used to, but it’s comfy and has everything your normal non-famous person needs. The ever-changing ocean views can’t be beaten, and cafes, restaurants and a cinema are less than a five-minute walk away.

Make like Beyoncé at Shut Up & Dance

Ora could add some Kiwi flavour to her music videos by learning a few new moves at Shut Up & Dance.

Founded by three Kiwi ladies keen to learn the choreography to Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again back in 2016, the fitness/dance classes promise fun and games for participants of all ages, abilities and coordination levels.

“We don’t care about how old you are or if you have less rhythm than a drunk chicken,” they say on their website. “No offence but you’re not unique in your lack of coordination.”

No pressure then Waititi if your dance moves don’t quite match your wife’s.

Dinner and a movie with a twist at The Roxy

You can’t call yourself a film director and not spend at least a little time in the heart of Wellywood (aka Miramar).

One of the best ways to do it is to pop into CoCo at boutique cinema The Roxy for a Sunday Roast before catching a retro flick. The Feast Your Eyes experience includes themed desserts and cocktails to go with your film of choice, showing you’ve gone the extra mile on date night.

Get yourselves to Martinborough

Waititi gave his mate Sam Neill’s Two Paddocks wine range the thumbs up (or rather the sideways peace sign) back in July, so he might like to introduce Ora to some of the Wellington region’s best wineries.

Wairarapa’s “wine village” Martinborough makes a great base, with perennial favourites such as Poppies, Colombo and Moy Hall all within walking or cycling distance. For premium tastings in intimate settings, they could consider making bookings at Ata Rangi, Tiwaiwaka and On Giants’ Shoulders.

Discover the region’s hidden gems

We wouldn’t blame them if they spent their entire time in the Wairarapa in a wine haze (many visitors do), but there’s much more to the region than quality pinot noir.

A road trip to Cape Palliser with its movie backdrop-worthy lighthouse, and walk up to the Putangirua Pinnacles (which have already starred in Peter Jackson’s Return of the King) make for two excellent alternative adventures.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Adult’s-only escape Moonlight Peak.

They’ll no doubt have the budget to spend a night at new adults-only escape Moonlight Peak: a luxury, solar-powered suite with sweeping views across the region. It’s so private they could soak in the al fresco hot tub without worrying about ending up online the next day.

Stuff Travel’s Brook Sabin reckons it’s a perfect place to spend a lazy day “lounging in bed, in the hot tub, tucked up on the couch reading, or watching storms roll in”. Just what they’d need, I imagine, after a week of making headlines for doing things as everyday as crossing the street.