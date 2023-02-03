The best cheap eats in Wellington

Move over Melbourne, Wellington has a foodie street that may be the world's tastiest laneway.

We all love a fancy dinner out every now and then, but unfortunately, this isn’t the most financially sustainable of habits. Luckily, plenty of quick cheap eats can be found in Wellington, whether you’re stretching your dollars until your next pay or just want a simple lunch that won’t break the bank.

Featuring noodle shops, a pasta joint, and one of Wellington’s most iconic takeaways, here are some of our top picks in the capital.

Lucky

Neat Places Lucky has two loctions in Wellington.

105 Courtenay Place, Te Aro/78 Willis Street, Wellington

Appropriately situated smack-bang in the heart of the buzzing Courtenay Place, Lucky is a name that’s synonymous with Wellington’s epic burger scene.

As popular during the midweek lunch rush, as it is on a Friday at 11pm, Lucky’s popularity comes down to its simplicity as much as its taste - the compact menu lets you choose a chicken burger, halloumi burger, or one with both.

And with a second store perched at the entrance to Willis Street’s Press Hall, you’re never far from an indulgent burger.

Taste of Home

Neat Places Dan dan noodles are a favourite at Taste of Home.

128 Vivian Street, Te Aro

Probably only just big enough not to be classed as a hole-in-the-wall, finding a seat at Taste of Home is a challenge at the best of times.

Most people end up having to take their order to the patch of grass across the road but don’t fret; the noodles here are guaranteed to warm you up.

The dan dan noodles, drenched in Sichuan oil, are always in demand, but make sure you save space for the other menu items too. With rice dishes, fried snacks, and even sweet treats on offer, it’s amazing how a tiny shop can serve up such a feast.

1154

Neat Places Tuck into a bowl of pasta at 1154.

132 Cuba Street, Te Aro

1154 is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune for good pasta, even on Cuba Street.

A pastaria that oozes class and quality without the price tag, 1154 is simply committed to serving the classics and serving them well.

Take a seat on the communal table or by the window and tuck into a bowl of your favourite pasta, accompanied, of course, by the famous garlic and rosemary rolls, before finishing with a delicious flourless chocolate cake.

The Ramen Shop

Neat Places Ramen with a Kiwi twist.

191 Riddiford Street, Newtown

Newtown is a popular foodie spot thanks to its eclectic mix of eateries, with The Ramen Shop one of the most frequented restaurants along Riddiford Street.

The team here have got the balance perfectly right, crafting bowls of rich, tasty ramen that hark back to their Japanese roots while incorporating a Kiwi twist.

Choose the classic tonkotsu ramen for a safe and solid feed, the spicy chicken ramen as a reliable winter warmer, or the shoyu shiitake ramen for a superb vege alternative.

Fisherman’s Plate

Neat Places Fisherman's Plate offers some of the best value meals in town.

12 Bond Street, Te Aro

Tucked away on a side street and hidden behind an unassuming entrance, you’d be forgiven for walking by Fisherman’s Plate without a second glance. But do that at your own loss, for this humble noodle joint offers some of the best value meals in town.

With an impressive menu (photos included) spanning the length of a wall, the range on offer here is almost staggering.

The pho selection is always popular, as are the other Vietnamese dishes - or go completely left-field and order some fish and chips.

Little Penang

Neat Places Little Penang is a Wellington institution.

175 Victoria Street, Te Aro/44 The Terrace, Wellington

Serving delicious and affordable Malaysian fare, Little Penang is hands-down one of the most popular Asian eateries in Wellington.

A restaurant in either end of town - on Victoria Street and on The Terrace, a stone’s throw from the Beehive - means it’s a great lunch option for anyone who works in the city.

Choose from a sumptuous range of starters and rice and noodle dishes, or if it all gets too much, just go for the daily special.

Taste of India

19 Cambridge Terrace, Te Aro

A true Wellingtonian institution, Taste of India on Cambridge Terrace is loved by hungry university students and yo-pros alike.

The takeaway-only spot is busy most nights of the week, and unsurprisingly so, as they do a fantastic job of cooking up well-priced classic curries.

The chicken tikka and rogan josh are crowd favourites, and don’t forget to pick up a legendary garlic naan.

Sweet Mother’s Kitchen

Neat Places Find Sweet Mother’s Kitchen on Courtenay Place.

5 Courtenay Place, Te Aro

Full of character and eccentric trinkets in equal measure, Sweet Mother’s Kitchen is a popular Courtenay Place spot for unwinding over some delicious diner-style comfort food.

There are plenty of cheap eats on offer here - in addition to the unbeatable curly fries, you can tuck into fried chicken, tacos, po boys, burgers, and more.

If your bank balance (and stomach) allow, make sure you squeeze in one of their delectable desserts as well.